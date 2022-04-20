Lis Vega will continue to have aesthetic operations: “Not that they were going to kiss them”

Lis Vega shared that as long as she likes her appearance, she will continue with the modifications

Lis Vega has been surprising her fans for years with various modifications and aesthetic surgeries, however, since 2019 she has received a lot of criticism both on social networks and in her close circles.

During a meeting with a group of reporters, the Cuban actress revealed that the criticism already seems to her a worn-out affair and she even compared herself to artists such as Michael Jackson or the Kardashian sisters, Lis argues that if people admire her, it will be for her work no matter what she looks like.

“It's such a trite subject, that is, in the end, it's my body, nobody is affected by what he does to me, what I don't do (...) I think that in the end everyone, the people who admire you because you're an artist, will admire you for what you do,” he said to Eden Dorantes.

In this interview about her appearance and criticism, the actress of soap operas such as Word of a Woman, Love Heart and Duelo de Pasiones detailed that if she so requires, she will do surgeries and beauty treatments every year and even less. Her only priority is that she likes herself.

“What is the problem? , it is my decision, I like it so much that I do it again every 8 months and above even my parents or above friends that I love who tell me 'you are very exaggerated', because I like what I see”

In addition, she made it clear that her decisions about her appearance have bypassed comments and criticism from both friends and her own parents.

He also related that some of his surgeries were necessary even for health, “I put (hyaluronic acid) on my lips because I had a scar in the theater, hyaluronic came, science came, the scientific part is used for many things and the truth doesn't matter to me, everyone, nor that they were going to kiss it”, he said with laughter.

On her Instagram account, the actress pointed out that her existence represents her true way of being and she is very comfortable with the way she looks, in addition, she wrote that she is “embracing” what she has learned to give way to different experiences.

“When you really know who you are, you never want anything but to stay there forever, in the infinite consciousness of your being #omnamahshivaya #loveyourself #vuelolibre One day it will close its cycle and another will be about to start, embrace what has been learned and opens arms to the new #goodnight #lapoetadelourbano #mexico” was read on his official account of this social network a day ago.

Recently, the Cuban actress celebrated the success of her account on the OnlyFans platform and her upcoming appearance in a magazine focused on the male audience

The dancer claimed to receive considerable profits on the exclusive content platform and admitted that, in addition to earnings, she is also happy to be able to please her subscribers who have made her a “sex symbol” over the years.

Lis began her role as a model of the content platform in the midst of the pandemic to cope with expenses, however she has now helped her to maintain her lifestyle, since she assured that she does not depend on any man, so as an independent woman she must generate her own income.

“I do very well, it came at a stage of the pandemic, when I had to bring sustenance to my family, I don't have a partner, nobody supports me and it's like a gentlemen's magazine, but on the platform, I upload my photo a month, people pay their monthly payment and it's exclusive content,” he said on the program De first hand.

