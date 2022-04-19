Viral on TikTok: couple suffer an accident in Laguna Parón and live minutes of terror

Easter was an opportunity for many people to visit new destinations. Several national and foreign tourists traveled to the interior of the country to learn a little more about the wonders of Peru. However, some of them did not have very good luck and that was the case of a couple who experienced moments of terror when they fell to Laguna Parón, in Áncash.

This lagoon is one of the most important tourist attractions in the region and is located exactly in the province of Caraz. Its natural beauty makes it unique in the midst of the other wonders in the area.

Two tourists decided to go to Laguna Parón and rented equipment for kayaking as a couple. Remember that this practice is a sport that needs to be supervised by professionals and even more so in natural places like this one to avoid any damage to the natural heritage.

The couple of tourists were rowing inside the lake, when suddenly the raft ended up turning over and both ended up covered by the waters of the lake and with the boat on top. The other tourists watching that scene were terrified and worried about those affected.

Immediately, you can see that a villager is going in his kayak to help them and so did another local on his boat. Happily, they managed to save both people, who had a life jacket on them.

Several users criticized the practice inside the lagoon, because it has been considered a National Heritage Site since 2010. Others indicated that there is no control for the entry and security of visitors and some were glad that they were helped in time, as the temperature and depth of the place is extreme.

En la Laguna Parón se pueden realizar actividades deportivas como el kayac con una o dos personas. (Foto: María Elena Mamani)

As you know, Laguna Parón has a temperature of 6° C. To reach it, you must take a walk of an hour and a half on average, since it is 4,185 meters above sea level and is 76 meters deep.

Video about the accident:

Two tourists wanted to live one of the happiest moments of their lives, but it ended up being the opposite when they fell into the waters of the Parón Lagoon, which has a depth of 76 meters. Video: TikTok.

