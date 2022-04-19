Shakira's emotional reaction to Karol G's tribute to her at Coachella

Karol G's presentation was one of the most applauded at the Coachella 2022 festival held last weekend and will run until next Sunday, April 24. On social networks, hundreds of followers of la bichota have praised her presentation, in which she not only performed the best of her repertoire, but also took the opportunity to pay tribute to several Latin artists who have transcended with their music through songs that are currently anthems.

Shakira was one of the protagonists in the tributes made by la paisa, because in the middle of her concert she took the opportunity to evoke barranquillera through the icon 'The hips do not lie', and before the first chords, the attendees of the event celebrated this cover as well as those interpretations of figures such as J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Selena Quintanilla.

In 45 minutes, Karol G surprised hundreds of viewers who watched his live set, not only from the Empire Polo Club in California but also from YouTube, where tens of thousands more were dazzled by its staging. So much so that even Shakira herself celebrated the tribute made by her compatriot.

Through a trill, the artist recognized what was done by the paisa and did not hesitate to feel honored by it: “Proud of you Karol G, at Coachella!! Thank you for the affection! Congratulations and keep flying high!”

That publication soon became popular on this platform, and the followers of both singers did not hesitate to even ask for a musical collaboration between the two.

“A collaboration between you two as great Colombians, we would like excellent, could easily be a big hit”; “You could easily make the best Latin female collaboration of all time”; “Porfa urges us a collaboration between queens” and “The most anticipated tweet of the day in Colombia”, were just some of the reactions outstanding.

But the praise for Carolina Giraldo - the first name of the paisa - did not end there, as the official Coachella account dedicated a post to the Colombian woman: “she is unstoppable”, she wrote along with two photos of her memorable show.

Other female artists who stood out in the first weekend of the festival

A summer full of girls came in advance to the California desert, where in addition to Karol G, other artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta, Doja Cat, Pabllo Vittar dominated the scene and drove their followers to madness.

“Ladies, if you love your body make noise,” asked the provocative and defiant rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

For her part, the seductive Doja Cat shook her head, incorporated pyrotechnics and invited the devil played in her fellow rapper Rico Nasty to the stage, offering a show full of brilliance with suggestive dance moves and rock versions of her hits. In addition, Pabllo Vitar became the first Latin drag queen artist to participate in this holiday.

Wearing a shiny two-piece short suit and covered by a jacket, the singer and her dancers unleashed the delirium of the people who filled the Gobi stage, one of seven deployed at the Empire Polo Club, where Coachella is held.

Vittar sang in Spanish and Portuguese, but addressed the audience in English. “My name is Pabllo Vittar and I am a Brazilian drag queen,” she said shortly before the middle of her performance, starting a standing ovation, and by the way she took the opportunity to thank Coachella for its inclusion in the artist lineup.

