Shakira shook the networks with a preview of her new song with Rauw Alejandro: “A hit is coming”

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro surprised their followers after they announced that, this Friday, April 22, they will launch their first collaboration together: 'Te felicito', a song with which their fans hope will become the next 'hit' of this summer.

In order to calm the cravings of her followers and give them a mouth opener of what this collaboration will be, the performer of hits such as' Anthology 'and 'Can't remember to forget you', posted on her Instagram account a preview of the video clip of 'Te felicito'.

In the recording, which lasts only a few seconds, you can see a robot dancing from one side to the other, while in the background you can hear some lines of the song that fans have described as “unexpected but promising”.

In a later publication, the singer-songwriter revealed an image of what would be the music video for “Te felicito”, in which she is seen wearing a white dress holding hands with the robot that appears in the teaser, and who is presumed to be Rauw Alejandro.

The publications did not go unnoticed by the followers of the artists, who did not hesitate to express how eager they are to hear the collaboration of the duo. “The collaboration that we didn't know we needed but we love”, “I love Shakira adapting to the sounds of now”, “I already have it stuck in my head I can't wait to hear it whole”, “Queen, a hit is coming” and “I'm not enduringaandooo I want to see and hear it yaaaa”, are some of the comments his fans left on the posts.

It is worth remembering that, after 'Don't Wait Up', this would become the second single from Shakira's new album, whose release date is still unknown.

Here is the preview of 'I congratulate you'

Barranquillera released 'Don't Wait Up' last Friday, July 16, 2021, after keeping her followers on hold for days with her expectation campaign, with which she showed small fragments of the video for her first single.

The song, whose video was recorded in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands (Spain), is the first in English that the Colombian singer-songwriter released since the release of her last studio album, El Dorado.

The video, directed by Warren Fu, who has worked with world-class artists such as Hayley Williams, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, The Strokes, among others, has amassed more than 46 million views on YouTube to date.

