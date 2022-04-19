Last week, Peruvians were dismayed and outraged by the kidnapping and rape suffered by a 3-year-old girl, by Juan Antonio Enríquez García, the 'Chiclayo Monster'. All the more so when he learned that the judiciary handed him only 9 months in pre-trial detention.

Faced with this, there are many marches that have been generated, demanding justice for the girl who has so far not received psychological help. As you remember, TV figures have also raised their voices of protest against this terrible situation. Juliana Oxenford, Ethel Pozo, Jeddah Eslava, Janet Barboza, Karen Schwarz, Monica Cabrejos, Aida Martinez, and more have expressed their anger through social media and on-screen.

RESIDENT SOLIDARIZED WITH PERUVIAN SENTIR

Everything seems to indicate that the news also caught the heart of singer René Pérez, as he did not hesitate to publish a video about the different marches that have been taking place in our country on this case. Resident shared the material on a digital channel, where they interview a mother in the middle of the protest, asking for justice for violated minors.

Resident shares video of the marches calling for justice for the child raped in Chiclayo. (Video: Instagram)

AMERICA TODAY PROMISED PSYCHOLOGICAL HELP FOR THE CHILD

Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza addressed the issue this Monday, April 18 in America Today, and did not hesitate to be dismayed by the small 3 year old. While Mariella Zanetti called for justice to be served.

The drivers connected from Chiclayo with the father of the minor, who indicated that there is a lot of help she has been receiving from Peruvians, but that despite the fact that authorities have come home promising her psychological help, so far neither the minor nor the parents have been cared for by a mental health staff, a fact that worries the parent.

Given this, Gisela Valcárcel's daughter promised the man that the production will shake his hand. He also assured her that the psychotherapist of the program, Lizbeth Cueva, will attend to them.

“We are going to command (psychologist). America is going to be there today. Lizbeth Cueva is traveling and is going to her. Indeed, it is that many times there are promises, I will help you, count on us and nobody arrives”, assured her the TV host.

For her part, Cueva pointed out that she is quite committed to the case and that she will seek to help the little girl.

It should be recalled that the specialists pointed out that the little girl and her family will need psychological help for many years and on a permanent basis. America Today referred to only one visit, it is not known whether the aid will be perennial.

America Today he contacts the father of a child who is the victim of abuse and promises psychological help for the child. Lizbeth Cueva will travel to Chiclayo. (Video: America TV)

THE CHICLAYO MONSTER KIDNAPPED, TORTURED AND RAPED A CHILD UNDER 3

The 3-year-old girl was tied hand and foot with packing tape for 15 hours, until she was found by police officers. The innocent woman remained in a state of traumatic shock, after a 48-year-old man kidnapped her to a house, tortured her and sexually abused her.

Juan Antonio Enríquez García, the 'Chiclayo Monster', took advantage of his parents' distraction to get the child's attention and get her into the car he was driving and then take her to the house located in the El Santuario urbanization in Chiclayo, where he committed all kinds of abuse against the minor until she was knocked unconscious.

