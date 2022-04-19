“Las Bravas FC” is finally coming to HBO Max! Its release date has already been known

Roberto Casas, the best football player in Mexico, and in the world, will face his greatest challenge: making the Las Bravas team champion. (HBO Max)

HBO Max revealed that next May 5 will be released exclusively on the platform, Las Bravas FC, its new Mexican production. The series stars Mauricio Ochmann, Iran Castillo, Ana Valeria Becerril and Esmeralda Soto. A story in which a team of women footballers will fight against all odds to meet their objectives.

Mauricio Ochmann plays Roberto Casas, the best Mexican footballer who has ever played in Europe, who loses everything due to injury, and is therefore forced to return to his hometown. Feeling defeated, he reluctantly becomes the coach of Las Bravas FC, the local women's football team, training them to win their first championship.

With the help of Sebas (Mauricio Barrientos), his great childhood friend, Roberto will seek to achieve the unimaginable: to turn this group of amateur players into professional footballers, while trying to reconcile with their past. Will he get it?

The Las Bravas team will face powerful rivals on the playing field. And outside of it, they will have to overcome the personal adversities that surround them, while at the same time they must face the stereotypes that pigeonhole them by relying on each other. They are five friends who will do their utmost to achieve their goals.

Fiction underlines the value of teamwork , and another of its main themes is redemption, to show that the only way to achieve it is not to flee from the past, but to bravely face it and use it to improve. In itself, in Las Bravas FC football will serve as a metaphor to tell a powerful story about the reunion with the roots.

Las Bravas, the new HBO Max Original MAX, stars Mauricio Ochmann, Mauricio Barrientos, Ana Jimena Villanueva, Iran Castillo, Juan Carlos Colombo and a talented team of young actors such as Keyla Caputo, Ana Valeria Becerril, Esmeralda Soto, Paola Curón, Kariam Castro, Jerry Velazquez, Fernando Cuautle and Ari Albarran. Argentinian Ariel Winograd is the director and showrunner of this story.

The series is a co-production between WarnerMedia LatinAmerica and The Mediapro Studio. Discover that dreams can come true. Don't miss it!

KEEP READING: