In the face of the Court's ruling on Nicaragua, this is how internationalists evaluate the government's “must and the credit” of the government on the 2012 decision

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 16: Exterior of the International Court of Justice December 16, 2003 in The Hague, Netherlands. A dispute is being dealt with between Mexico and the United States in the court concerning alleged violations of Articles 5 and 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 with respect to 52 Mexican nationals who have been sentenced to death in certain states of the United States. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

A little less than 48 hours before the ruling on Nicaragua's complaint against Colombia regarding the non-procedure that the national government incurred in failing to properly process what was promulgated by the high court on November 19, 2012, President Iván Duque will travel from Tuesday to San Andrés to wait said verdict.

In essence, what was ruled in 2012 is the non-application of the 2012 ruling that caused the country to lose more than 70 kilometers of maritime platform to Nicaragua.

The tension over the new ruling of the International Court of Justice prompted the full government to travel to the archipelago to act of sovereignty and support the population of Raizal, who have been affected since 2012 by what has been issued from The Hague.

Colombian internationalists do not foresee a scenario of loss of territory for Colombia, but they do foresee a strong wake-up call for not complying with what was ordered by the international tribunal.

At this point, Academician Rafael Enrique Piñeros, undergraduate coordinator of international relations at Universidad Externado de Colombia, consulted by BLU Radio, was emphatic in stating that it is urgent for the parties to define “At once the boundaries between the two countries, which was one of the many observations made in the 2012 ruling ″.

En noviembre de 2012, la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) confirmó la soberanía colombiana de siete cayos cercanos a las islas de San Andrés, Providencia y Santa Catalina, pero le dio a Nicaragua una porción de mar mayor de la que tenía anteriormente. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas/Archivo

María Teresa Aya, the internationalist and director of the master's degree in international affairs at the Universidad Externado de Colombia, agrees with this diagnosis, who contrasted that the political implications will force the country to design a delimitation treaty with Nicaragua, which is the direct consequence of the ruling. of 2012.

For Aya, “The country did not comply with the Court's ruling”, which implied a loss of reputation in the international context and, above all, as it is a judgment in law that cannot be appealed, it will force Colombia to comply without delay what has been ruled.

Another element that will be controversial in the coming weeks is the second demand established by Nicaragua related to the underwater platform, a crucial element that would affect economic and fishing rights between the two conflicting countries.

“It is very important because there are more than 80,000 kilometers in play of underwater platform that are later reflected in the economic rights for fishing and exploitation of areas for both countries, the Court is expected to rule later this year or in early 2023″ were Aya's statements to BLU Radio.

It should be noted that the basis of this second demand is the constant incidents reported by Nicaragua, which include the operations of the National Navy that confronted Nicaraguan-flagged vessels and which, according to Nicaraguan representatives, violate their right to fishing, and therefore jeopardize the Nicaraguan sovereignty over the platform awarded by the Court.

The historic ruling will be issued at 3:00 a.m. Colombian time, so the Cabinet of Ministers and President Iván Duque have decided to advance their visit to San Andrés in order to promote sovereignty in that region of the country.





KEEP READING:















