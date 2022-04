10-01-2019 Protesta por el asesinato de líderes sociales en Colombia POLITICA SUDAMÉRICA COLOMBIA SOCIEDAD TWITTER / @TUPAMAROMRT

In order to study measures that protect human rights activists in the country, the Constitutional Court convened a public hearing to assess the situation. It was indicated that, in particular, nine guardianships by 18 citizens who assure that the State is allowing their rights to be violated will be reviewed. The space will be held from 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 virtually.

In development...

KEEP READING: