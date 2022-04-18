“Bios. Mercedes Sosa”: this special about one of the most iconic voices in Latin America is now available on Star+

The special reviews the work and social commitment of the great Argentinian singer-songwriter. (Star Plus)

On April 15, a new episode of Bios arrived exclusively on Star+. Lives that marked yours, dedicated to Mercedes Sosa. In case you didn't know it, Bios is a fascinating journey through the life and work of Latin American idols, through the curious eyes of young chroniclers, with access to exclusive material.

Bios. Lives that marked yours, presents this chapter dedicated to the woman who represented with her music the ideals of Latin American freedom, with anecdotes about her family, her colleagues and closest friends. A revealing journey towards intimacy, and the rediscovery of the Argentine singer in times of dictatorship, exile and censorship.

Mercedes Sosa is one of the most important singers in Argentine folklore . From the beginning it was clear to me that his music was for the people. He was part of the movement called Nuevo Cancionero, a musical and literary encounter that was key in the history of music in the 60s and 70s in Argentina.

This chapter of Bios reconstructs the story of La negra, La mama grande and La voz de la tierra mecha ; as they affectionately told Haydée Mercedes Sosa or simply Mercedes Sosa. The two-hour episode proposes a revealing journey towards intimacy and rediscovery of the singer-songwriter, through testimonies of those who knew and accompanied her, both in her moments of greatest recognition, as well as in the darkest and most painful ones; to make tangible her worldview, her musical legacy and her thoughts on politics, love, music and life.

The director of this story is Argentine singer-songwriter Abel Pintos. His career began since childhood, inspired by the music of Mercedes among other singers, but it was a cassette of her, which dazzled him at the age of five.

The documentary series produced by National Geographic Original Productions, reconstructs the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture. This chapter joins the Bios of Charly Garcia, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Alex Lora, Andrés Calamaro, Gustavo Cerati, Café Tacvba and Aterciopelados.

