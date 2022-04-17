“I ordered the number 19 in the selection to follow in the footsteps of Freddy Rincón”: Teófilo Gutiérrez

The coach of Deportivo Cali could not hide his nostalgia and happiness for remembering the idol of the Colombia/ (Win Sports) team

For the champion striker with Deportivo Cali, Teófilo Gutierrez, what former player Freddy Rincón did in the history of professional football is invaluable.

“He left his soul on the court and left Colombia in its best times with good football”, are the memories that the 36-year-old Barranquilla player has about the Colossus of Buenaventura, who died at the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali on the night of Wednesday, April 13 at Easter in 2022.

The current player of the sugar box talked with the Win Sports channel about the regrettable news that the national sport is going through and gave his opinions on what it meant for him to watch him play and that he would serve as a reference and role model in his early days as a professional. These were his words:

In the tribute they will pay this weekend to Rincón Valencia at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in the Cali classic between America and Deportivo Cali, Teófilo and Adrián Ramos will wear the numbers Freddy used in the past and will honor his memory in view of the fact that the country is in sporting and historical mourning after his departure.

In addition to this commemorative event, Teo told the reason why you wore number 19 in most of the teams where he plays and detailed the explanation about it by naming Rincón Valencia:

Four days after the official death, the national and international tributes for Rincón, who on the afternoon of this Saturday, April 16, was buried in the Metropolitan Cemetery of the South in Cali, do not stop. With the last goodbye, their loved ones saw how the coffin was buried in Vallecaucana lands wrapped in a Colombian flag, a flag of America from Cali and a ribbon with the name of the striker.

In the match on date 16 of the BetPlay I 2022 League between Independiente Santa Fe and Alianza Petrolera, the cardinal team paid tribute to the player who wore the cardinal shirt as their first club in the first division.

At the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in Bogotá, the players from Santa Fe took the field with a banner reading the phrase “Freddy, we will carry you forever in our hearts. Rest in peace”, while at the same time they sang the Bogotá anthem. Both teams met in the center of the court for the minute of silence in memory of the Colossus.

