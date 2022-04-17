At least 12 injured after a shooting at a mall in the US

At least 12 people were injured — ten of them by gunshot impact — this Saturday as a result of a shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident took place at the facilities of Columbiana Centel Mall, where an isolated conflict between several armed suspects led to shooting, after which authorities arrested three people.

“We believe that the people who were armed knew each other and there was some kind of conflict that resulted in gunfire (...) This was not a situation where a random person appeared at a mall to shoot a firearm and injure people,” said Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook.

Nine of the 12 people who were injured in the shooting have already been released from the hospital. Two of the victims, on the other hand, are in critical but stable condition, according to private health company Prisma Health in statements to CNN.

Algunas de las víctimas resultaron lesionadas debido a la avalancha que se generó por el intercambio de disparos

Two of the injured people suffered injuries not related to gunfire, but because of the stampede after the incident, Holbrook explained.

Columbia Police set up a hotline for witnesses to the shooting and asked anyone with a video of the shooting to contact them.

“We know that many people saw different things. Take a moment, gather your thoughts and contact the Police,” the Columbia Police Department explained on Twitter.

NEW YORK SHOOTING

A shooting broke out Tuesday at a New York subway station, leaving at least 29 people injured who were taken to a hospital in Brooklyn, according to EuropaPress, citing firefighters and the American newspaper Washington Post ; with a report from hospitals in the area.

Ten people were hit by the gunfire and five of them are in critical but stable condition. Authorities are also investigating a possible explosion at the scene.

At the moment, the incident is not being addressed as a terrorist attack and the suspect is at large.

Police have recovered a handgun and several high-capacity magazines at the subway station where the incident occurred. The gun, a Glock pistol, was apparently jammed, a problem that could prevent the shooter from causing even greater damage, police sources told the NY Post newspaper.

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING:



