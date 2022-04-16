Miguel Trauco played in the victory of Saint-Étienne, left the relegation zone and clings to Ligue 1

Miguel Trauco was part of Saint-Étienne's 2-1 victory over Stade Brestois, within the framework of matchday 32 of Ligue 1, where his team struggles date to date to get completely away from the relegation zone . The Peruvian entered the second half with the result already defined. His club only has seven points more than last place with six dates left to play.

The match started complicated, when Frenchman Franck Honorat scored barely nine minutes into the engagement for the visiting squad. However, the locals recovered with great performances by Mahdi Camara, author of two assists, and Gabonese Denis Bouanga, who scored a double to seal the result and take the three points.

The former Sports University University entered the field when his coach decided to put him in his natural position by leaving Senegalese Sada Thioub in 68 minutes. Since then, the call to the Peruvian national team was involved in both offensive and defensive actions, but no action was dangerous enough and the goalkeepers did not allow more goals in the match.

With 30 points, Saint-Étienne will close the 32nd matchday of the French first division in box 17 , which allows them to stay in Ligue 1 with six dates left to play. However, the last three are not far behind. The one at the bottom of the table, Metz, has 23 points and has a chance of being saved. In box 19 is Girondins Bordeaux with 26 points, while Clermont is in 18th place with 28 points.

Recall that in this European tournament, the last two lose the category, while the third last one plays the repechage against a team from the second division of the country twice world champion. Everything will be defined in the following days.

CONTRACTUAL STATUS OF TRAUCO AND OFFERS

The left-hander's contract with Saint-Étienne ends in the middle of the year and the safest thing so far is that he will not remain in the club. For this reason, he and his agent begin to see other options. The idea is to stay in Europe, but everything will depend on the offers you have. Let's remember that he had a call from Peru, but it was not materialized by the footballer's decision. As it became known, there are chances of going to MLS, Belgium, Italy or Saudi Arabia.

The temporary administration of Universitario de Deportes, with Jean Ferrari at the head, contacted the footballer and his representative, who are considering some options for the middle of the year, when their bond ends. Clearly, the economic offer had a negative influence on this attempt, since the footballer is far from what a Peruvian club can offer him. In addition, he plans to be abroad for a few more years.

MIGUEL TRAUCO IN THE PERUVIAN TEAM

Despite not being considered in his club, Miguel Trauco always has the confidence of Ricardo Gareca and was the starter in the last two matches of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, where the 'white-roja' won the World Cup playoff and the left back had a great performance for his band.

In total, of the 18 matches played in the Conmebol tournament, the Peruvian played 12 matches, assisting once in the debut against Paraguay in Asunción (2-2). Then, 10 games played the 90 minutes of the match. He added six yellow and one red (against Colombia in Lima.

