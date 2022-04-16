CNDH asked the CDMX Prosecutor's Office to investigate and punish hooded women who assaulted women

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) urged the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City to investigate and punish the hooded women who attacked a woman in República de Cuba Street, in the Historic Center.

Through a statement issued by social networks, the Commission indicated that it “is concerned” by the aggression that occurred on April 13, “so it becomes pertinent to urge the authorities of this City, in particular the FGJCDMX, to address immediately the complaints that already exist and those that are interpose”.

In that document, the CNDH emphasized that its building in the Historic Center, which was occupied by the Okupa Cuba Monumenta Viva collective, only a group that assumed themselves as “radical” did not want to engage in dialogue and reach agreements, “so legal actions were initiated concerning the people who maintain the occupation”.

CDNH exhortó a la Fiscalía que investigue a las implicadas (Foto: Twitter/@CNDH)

Following the CNDH statement and the referral to the complaint of the woman who was assaulted by hooded women, elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security of the country's capital (SSC-CDMX) recovered the Commission building on República de Cuba Street.

The Secretary of the Interior of the CDMX, Martí Batres, reported that the General Prosecutor's Office of the CDMX arrested three people after the recovery of the CDNH building in the Historic Center.

“In response to a complaint of vandalism and suspected illicit acts in Cuba's streets, the @FiscaliaCDMX and @SSC_CDMX arrested three people and recovered the property occupied by them, in order to ensure the safety of neighbors, passers-by and motorists,” Martí Batres wrote on social networks.

In addition, the Prosecutor's Office indicated, through a press release, that the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor for Territorial Investigation in Benito Juárez.

Tras la recuperación del edificio de la CNDH, la Fiscalía detuvo a 3 mujeres (Foto: Twitter/@c4jimenez)

It was on April 14 that the FGJ reported that it opened an investigation folder following the complaint of a woman who was assaulted by a group of hooded women.

According to the information provided by the Prosecutor's Office, the injured party was inside her vehicle when she was allegedly attacked by a group of women with their faces covered, who allegedly demanded money in exchange for giving way to her. However, in the face of the victim's refusal, the assailants began to damage her car and allegedly stripped her cell phone.

Likewise, a Twitter user identified as @_nnux, who is allegedly the daughter of the victim, said that four hooded women attacked her mother “outside the Okupa house”. The netizen indicated that the injured person was stripped of her mobile phone after she managed to escape from her vehicle and tried to record the events.

La SSC-CDMX recuperó edificio de la CDNH en el Centro Histórico (Foto: Captura de pantalla - Milenio)

The alleged daughter of the victim shared on the social network a series of videos showing the moment of the assault. In the audiovisual material it is heard that the woman identified herself as a teacher at the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM), while requesting support from passers-by, who ignored them.

“We are asking you to leave. This is nothing, we are able to do more, get him now. Here people already know what it is like, you know the dynamics”, were the words of one of the hooded women, while the others hit the victim's car.

