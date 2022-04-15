The District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD) reported that more than 22,000 people climbed the Monserrate trail this Holy Thursday. The pedestrian path, which has 1,605 steps, is open during the Major Week from 5:00 in the morning until 12:00 noon.

The Local Mayor's Office of Santa Fe explained that during the tour the staff of the district entities accompanied the parishioners and tourists. At the same time, they said that 25 people were treated for injuries and minor situations, while the Bogotá Fire Department “has given 970 handlebars to minors in order to control their entry,” the entity wrote on its Twitter account.

It should be remembered that the trail was enabled after two years of total closures and partial capacity due to the covid-19 pandemic. The district also commented that it is not allowed to climb the road if they are pregnant women, adults over 75 years old, children less than one meter tall and people under the influence of psychoactive agents. They also emphasized that pets are prohibited from entering.

“The entrance via funicular and cable car will be open until 6:30pm. We recommend that people who descend from the hill do not stay in the lower part so as not to cause crowds,” added the local mayor's office.

It is planned that for the busiest days, visitors will have the last option to go down the trail at 4:00 p.m. From that time there will be a sweep so that they do not stay in the place later. “The entrance via funicular and cable car will be open until 6:30pm,” added the local mayor's office and recommended not to stay in the lower part when descending the hill so as not to cause crowds.

The administration of Claudia López expects that this Holy Week more than 60,000 people will ascend the hill. In fact, last Palm Sunday, nearly 20,000 people visited the traditional religious temples of Monserrate, Guadalupe and July 20, according to a report shared by the Government Secretariat.

Felipe Jiménez Ángel, Secretary of Government, also indicated that a Unified Command Post was installed, from which all activities carried out during Major Week will be monitored.

The trails of the Eastern Hills are enabled at Easter

The Mayor's Office of Bogotá reported that the Quebrada La Vieja, San Francisco-Vicachá, La Aguadora and Guadalupe - Aguanoso trails will be open for citizens to travel during Holy Week. The four trails are located in the Eastern Hills of Bogotá.

The routes that will be done through these ecosystems guarantee the passive recreation and public use plan of the reserve of the hills. To attend, citizens must make prior registration in the application https://gme.acueducto.com.co/visitas/. Upon arrival at the meeting point, they will verify the quota and the vaccination card.

The district administration warned that the Guadeloupe-Aguanoso road will be closed on Friday, April 15 due to a pilgrimage that will take place along the main road to Guadalupe. The pilgrimage that takes place from the Nuestra Señora de La Peña church, in the Los Laches neighborhood, Ermita de la Peña or Alto de La Cruz to Cerro Aguanoso and the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe is restricted. The only access is precisely through the church of Guadalupe.

Some of the recommendations for visiting the trails are:

• Do not attend the trail if you have symptoms of flu, fever or difficulty breathing.

• Wear a mask at all times. This one is mandatory.

• Maintain social distancing of two meters in the entrance lines and on the path within the trail.

KEEP READING: