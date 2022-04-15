Hector de Mauleon's acid comment against AMLO in response to Martín Moreno: “Without empathy”

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 07AGOSTO2019.- Héctor de Mauleón, escritor y periodista mexicano, durante la plática titulada, Escenarios encontrados: la ciudad en la fotografía de Rodrigo Moya, sobre testimonio del libro México, realizada en el área de Murales del Palacio de Bellas. FOTO: ROGELIO MORALES /CUARTOSCURO.COM

After the Mandate Revocation, many critics lashed out against the consultation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which they described as an exercise to reinforce the ego of the chief executive.

These arguments were born, above all, because of the great abstentionism that occurred, since only about 20% of the electorate in the whole country voted in the consultation and 40% of these were needed for the results to be binding. About 16 million votes were counted, of which 91% were in favor of the president continuing his administration.

Following these results and the wave of criticism against this consultative process, the writer and journalist Francisco Martín Moreno published on his social networks a controversial comment in which he associated the illiteracy with the sympathy for the president shown during the vote in the Revocation of Mandate and assured that his support rests there.

To which AMLO quickly responded to calling him a classist and sharing Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval Ratings report.

El mensaje de Martín Moreno (foto: @fmartinmoreno)

In this document it was seen that the support of the population in Mexico for López Obrador was 67%, which places him in second place among the most approved leaders below the president of India.

“He and the followers of ramplón conservatism should know that today's poll places me second among 21 presidents of the world,” the president wrote.

Faced with this discussion, the chronicler Hector de Mauleón responded with an acid comment in which he questioned the usefulness of this result if the country has a “bad government” and the country is “broken”.

“Hahaha. They will be able to place it in the first place of the galaxy... and what good is that to the country it governs? Broken, to pieces, with bad government, without empathy, victim of its occurrences”

In that publication by Moreno, he compared two maps produced by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) that record the level of illiteracy by state and in another the level of participation of people in the Mandate Revocation.

“The following data from INEGI are certainly luminous and reveal the origin of López Obrador's power. The more illiteracy, the more votes for Morena...”, wrote the writer who has opined against AMLO and his government called the Fourth Transformation (Q4).

Francisco Martín Moreno arremetió contra la revocación de mandato de AMLO y obtuvo respuesta del presidente (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

While the president said he was proud and that “education is not the same as culture”.

Likewise, journalist and chronicler Hector de Mauleón has positioned himself against the security measures adopted by the 4T government, among other issues.

Such was the case in which the government banned Nexos magazine from entering into a contract with the government for two years and imposed a fine of almost one million pesos, which the journalist described as a “form of indirect censorship”.

Or in which he shared the story of the death of Hilda Cruz, who died of COVID-19 when he did not receive help from any hospital. This story was branded by Estefanía Veloz, a communicator and collaborator of Canal Once, as fake news, and he pointed to de Mauleón for supposedly neglecting the validation of the data.

To which he replied, “In this way they use @CanalOnceTV to attack those who criticize the @lopezobrador_ government.”

KEEP READING:



