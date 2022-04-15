Francia Márquez took the scandals of Agro Income Safe and 'abudinate' in the face of Álvaro Uribe

Rarely does vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez respond to questions posed to her by her political detractors. However, a recent criticism sent to him by former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez would have been the last straw that led to the response of the third most aspirant voted on in all the inter-party consultations on 13 March.

It all started after the natural head of the Democratic Center assured that “Doña Francia”, as he tells Gustavo Petro's vice-presidential formula, is not “dumb” to meet that Márquez is affiliated with Porvenir, one of Colombia's private pension funds.

It should be recalled that the social leader has also placed a tough position against private companies in which citizens contribute towards their pensions. The triune of Uribe caused a great stir in the country and multiple reactions, including that of Francia Márquez herself.

The candidate for the Vice Presidency not only questioned the triune of the former president, who is now being investigated for two crimes, but also brought several of the scandals in which his former officials have been involved in.

For example, Márquez reminded him of the issue of Safe Agro Income, for which Andrés Felipe Arias (former Minister of Agriculture of the Uribe government) faces a prison sentence. He even used the term abudinear to refer to the scandal of the Ministry of ICT in which more than 70 billion pesos were raised to provide the country's rural areas with internet.

It should be recalled that the abudinear refers to the surname of the former ICT Minister, Karen Abudinen, who is said to be the main person allegedly responsible for the loss of that millionaire sum of government money. For this issue, Abudinen had to give up the portfolio during 2021.

These events did not go unnoticed by Francia Márquez, who recalled the aforementioned scandals in her triune of response, sarcastically called the former head of state “don Álvaro” and dissociated herself from any act of corruption that could make her muddy.

So far, Uribe has not responded to Gustavo Petro's' vice '. However, his response post already has more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments from petrists who celebrated Marquez's response to the former senator of the Democratic Center.

It is not the first that Álvaro Uribe has raised questions against the vice-presidential formula of the Historical Pact. Recently, it became known that the candidate for the Vice-Presidency has been one of the beneficiaries of the Solidarity Income, which aims to support citizens who are in a difficult economic situation.

The former president responded to a triune from a media outlet that shared the news involving the candidate and spoke about financial aid without directly mentioning Francia Márquez. “I wish Solidarity Income would expand to 5 million poor families and increase the amount,” Uribe wrote on his Twitter account.

The former senator pointed out that the grant should have reciprocities such as “studying, working, caring for the family, assuming specific responsibilities with the environment.”

A few days ago he also differed from Márquez about his defenses to Colpensiones. Uribe told the Afro leader that having fewer pensioners “is not corruption”; in fact, he even explained why his position would be wrong, according to him.

“Doña Francia, in a young system like that of funds, having fewer pensioners IS NOT CORRUPTION, the money is there in the individual account of each worker, with inflation yields plus 8, to guarantee the pension when they meet the requirements,” said Álvaro Uribe on his Instagram profile.

