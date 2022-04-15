Damián Alcázar assured that “the people will have no mercy” on the opposition if they vote against Electric Reform

One of the most ardent characters in the defense of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), and his political movement calling himself the Fourth Transformation (Q4), is undoubtedly actor Damián Alcázar, who on several occasions has supported the actions and statements by the Federal Government.

Now, with the controversy over the Electricity Reform, the producer also decided to launch himself against the parties that make up the opposition bloc: Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and National Action (PAN).

From his Facebook account, the protagonist of the film El Infierno assured that citizens will “have no mercy” against these political organizations in the next elections in June, in which some important governorships will be decided.

He also assured that this decision will be taken because the Va X Mexico coalition and its allies have “tried” to harm the country by supporting foreign companies over the Mexican state's energy sovereignty.

“If the PRI, PAN and PRD teach themselves to continue to harm our Mexico by voting in favor of foreign companies, the people will have no mercy on June 5 in Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas. If they vote against #ReformaElectrica, the people will vote against the PRI, PAN and PRD in the next elections where governor will be elected. Watch the polls!” , wrote Damian Alcazar.

Hours later, whoever participated in the film Herod's Law shared this message on his Twitter account, and reiterated that the population would also turn their backs on him “in the State of Mexico in 2023 let alone, there anyway.”

Users of these social networks commented on Alcázar's publications and expressed different positions. Some applauded the actor's words and assured that in their states it would also be the end of an era of today's opposition.

Another sector of netizens, critics of the current administration, decided to go against it by publishing data on the Revocation of Mandate, highlighting the fact that more than 80% of the electoral roll did not participate. In addition, they decided to release a graph showing an increase in López Obrador's disapproval as president of the country.

In recent days, the interpreter argued that the discussion of the reform not only involved issues of Mexican legislation, but it is also about the positioning of the legislators in favor of or against foreign companies, rather than for the issue of clean energy.

“The main debate of #ReformaEléctrica is not between clean and dirty energy. The dilemma for our legislators is to decide which side they are on. From the people of Mexico or from foreign companies?” , questioned Alcazar.

Now, after a request made by the deputies of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Electric Reform will be discussed and voted by the plenary session this Sunday, April 17, with the aim, Ignacio Mier argued, of disseminating information to citizens about this legislative bill.

However, the opposition denounced that this strategy of the cherry party was to seek more votes in their favor, since they knew that if they had met on April 11 and 12 as agreed with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), they would have lost.

On this issue, the deputy for Acción Nacional, Gabriel Quadri, said that 11 opposition legislators were already “convinced” to endorse it. However, he did not give more information on who the deputies would be.

“Caligula pressures, extorts and threatens opposition MPs to vote for their aberrant electric counter-reform. They have 11. They need 52″, declared the controversial member of the blue and white.

