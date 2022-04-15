Antonio Jiménez, who represented Freddy Rincón on television left a heartfelt message after his death

“Colombia defines him as a great footballer, and I define him as a great human being”, this is how the actor Antonio Jiménez described Freddy Rincón in 2013; and the fact is that the Cartagenero had the titanic task of representing the Colossus of Buenaventura in the series 'La Selección', broadcast on the Caracol channel and in which they were also played other Colombian football legends such as Faustino Asprilla, Carlos' Pibe 'Valderrama and René Higuita.

Nine years later, Jimenez himself never imagined that the idol he represented and admired would die unexpectedly, mourning the vast majority of a country that was thrilled by his goals scored for America de Cali, Independiente Santa Fe and the Colombia national team. The Cartagenero was no stranger to the tributes for the man born in Buenaventura and on Thursday morning he spread an emotional message through his social networks.

True to his idolatry for the legendary striker, Jiménez shared on his Instagram profile a gallery of images with Rincón, including some shots of his characterization in 2013. Attached, he wrote an emotional message in which he confessed that he had never thought of playing his idol many years later.

“One day as a child, I saw you play football, without the slightest idea that one day I would be dressed as you (...) while I was playing as a child, you gave our flag dignity and shouted the name of our country with full mouth capturing it forever in the memories of our glorious football!” , captured the artist in dedication to his Muse.

He then indicated that it was more than a coincidence that both had met on the road. “God wanted me to be the one to tell the story of a man who, while I loved being Colombian, on the other side of my country gave merit to that patriotic feeling and in what way!” and added a meaning “forever” to the Colossus of the port of Buenaventura.

He thanked him for his football, for his way of being, for bringing joy to an entire country at a time when a reason was needed to be happy; “for putting the name of our country to sound as loud and vibrant as a cry from Gol! Thank you for that 5-0, thank you for that goal to Germany.”

It is worth mentioning that the actor was able to interpret the charisma, the human quality and the kindness that, in life, distinguished the player on the courts. In the series, his time at Independiente Santa Fe was excessively remembered, showing that the striker arrived at the cardinal quarry from the richest but, in turn, the most unequal port in the country. That performance was recognized by the Colossus himself, and Jiménez did not hesitate to evoke those flattery that demonstrated, as well as on so many other occasions, the simplicity of the first Colombian who arrived at Real Madrid in 1995.

Finally, the one born in Cartagena wrote a new thank you to the player, because through his ability he was able to demonstrate “what you were made of, what you had inside and gave to a whole country! ... I hope I have met the expectations of your beautiful story and that you felt the love and soul that I put to bear your name!”

His message closed him -again- with a “Until Forever, Colossus” full of nostalgia, because he was chosen, in 2013, to represent the life, work and talent of a player who, for many, was “ahead of his time”; not only because of his style of play but because of his kindness.

