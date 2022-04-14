The Resident's humble reaction to the tiradera dedicated to him by Pharaoh Love Shady

After the scandal between Residente and J Balvin, Pharaoh Love Shady released a song aimed at the rapper. Video: YouTube/Pharaoh Love Shady.

The Arequipa singer Faraón Love Shady released this week a song that has raised controversy. Accustomed to viralizing his rows due to his explicit lyrics, this time the Peruvian decided to lash out at the Puerto Rican rapper René Pérez 'Residente', known for his group Calle 13. The funny thing is that the 'alleged' aggrieved 'politely responded to the attack.

This' tiradera ', as the songs that attack another artist are known, is produced as a response to an attack that the Puerto Rican launched a few weeks ago against the Colombian J Balvin. What does Pharaoh have to do in this matter? Little or nothing. The truth is that he managed to attract attention with his latest song called 'Rip [R] esentido'.

On YouTube, the song already has more than 2.5 million views, and Pharaoh also uploaded the material to his Instagram account. It was precisely there that Residente reacted to the tiradera. “You're the best... 🙌 I'm your fan 🔥 Keep getting him hard and writing,” the Puerto Rican told the Peruvian.

THE 'TIRADERA' AGAINST RESIDENT

After posting on her Instagram a goal to release the 'tiradera', Love Shady prepared to release the song that came out today, April 12, in the afternoon. Titled “Rip [R] esentido” with direct messages to the rapper, who has already gone viral on social networks.

“The worst jury in the battle of the roosters, it would be nothing if you weren't for White Lion /In the past you said you were autistic, just to cover up your communist fanaticism. I know that deep down you are also racist, remember that Chavez was also a terrorist /What was René, you are aware of the types, you take a face for the poor, but you live like rich”, are some of the phrases of the song that is trending on Youtube and quickly exceeded 200 thousand views. They have also left memes that have gone viral on Twitter.

