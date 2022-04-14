The National Government announced social assistance in Chocó

The Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, visited the department of Chocó to present the balance of social assistance that has been delivered in this territory. Likewise, following complaints received from the local leadership, a joint work plan was established between different authorities to improve operations in the region, which seeks to reduce the criminal impact of armed groups that harass the population.

Minister Palacios' visit was not only related to the security landscape, since the agenda was aimed at delivering a new 'Sacúdete' program in the municipality of Condoto, Chocó, and the establishment of various acts for the promotion of infrastructure, both in the capital and in other areas of the department. Likewise, the Quibdó Fire Department and the Police were assisted, as a measure to expand the force foot.

Regarding the delivery of the 'Sacúdete' program, in Condoto, the minister highlighted the investment of 1,623 million pesos for the implementation of the project that will favor the inhabitants of this jurisdiction in their health and sports conditions, benefiting 12,663 people with a multifunctional space consisting of public toilets, dressing rooms, flooring and grandstands.

At the same time, the agreement was signed for the development of the type 1 park of the 'Sacúdete' strategy in the municipalities of Curado and Cértegui, with an investment of 2.5 billion pesos, on the other hand, the Municipal Administrative Center of Canto de São Paulo, worth 3.5 billion pesos, will be developed.

Similarly, Palacios issued several cheques with an investment of nearly 2 billion pesos, for the execution of technological endowments and productive projects, this, for the strengthening of indigenous communities, in addition to providing forgivable Icetex credits for young people in the region. In addition, an investment of 428 million pesos was made to strengthen the Department's Fire Department teams.

In relation to this issue, the Minister of the Interior ordered the transfer of four aquatic elements, to work on security aspects in the region, stating: “It has been instructed that four river elements of the marine infantry that are located in Turbo, make their movement to make their presence in the Atrato River here in Quibdó, to generate offensive action against these criminal groups that try to spread fear in the city”.

Meanwhile, the representative of the National Government announced the expansion of the Police fleet, since more motorcycles were delivered in addition to those that had been supplied after the mention of the social emergency, Palacios stressed: “We have delivered 15 additional motorcycles to the 71 that we had already delivered, 12 that had been handed over to the National Army. We have delivered, in a very important way, a technological capacity such as it is; a unit with two drones of the highest technology, with thermal capacity, infrared capacity and night capacity to be able to monitor the behavior of these criminals from the air.”

Finally, there was a delicate situation regarding the use of minors by criminal organizations, since they were being instrumentalized for the execution of criminal actions, the minister asserted: “We denounce to the criminal structures who have established a practice of instrumentalization of minors under 14 years, to hand out pamphlets and to collaborate with extortion activities because this is a violation of human rights and is a practice of the Gulf Clan and Los Mexicanos.”

It is important to note that days ago, Richard Moreno, coordinator of the National Council for Afro-Colombian Peace (CONPA), said that the position of the Minister of the Interior was discriminatory and racist, since he had not recognized the real situation facing the department.

