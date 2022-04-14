Renowned supermarket takes more than 72 days to pay its employees

With no wages, no social security, no layoffs, the Justo & Bueno union, waiting for more than 72 days, raised the high alert for mobilization and actions in defense of the income of them and their families.

In this way, he stated that they have held meetings on March 28, April 4 and April 11 of this year together with the Ministry of Labour, the Superintendency of Companies and the company where they received information concerning the economic crisis “and their failure to pay labor credits, it is found that such reports about the deadlines for the entry of an international investor have been said to be delayed week after week without being met and, without specifying a certain and definitive date for the payment of salaries, social security, settlements, endowments and severances”.

The union also added that at the last meeting it did not receive real and concrete information that would lead to an accurate payroll date.

The Fair & Bueno trade chain started operations in Colombia six years ago to compete in the 'hard discount' format.

In the last five years it has expanded and currently has more than 1,000 stores nationwide, a portfolio of more than 600 products and a payroll of nearly 16,000 employees.

It should be noted that on January 19, the Superintendency of Companies admitted Justo & Bueno to the reorganization process, in order to “normalize its commercial credit relations and carry out operational, administrative, asset or liability restructuring”.

Justo & Bueno denounced that judges have seized their bank accounts, which is why the business reorganization plan that has been in place since last January has been affected.

According to Justo & Bueno, its bank accounts have been subject to unfair embargoes, which is contrary to Law 1116 for Business Reorganization, as this hinders its operation and affects the nationalization of resources by its investors.

The retention of the company's resources with these measures prevents, in particular, the payment of salaries to its employees, while hindering the flow of resources for the payment of rent of the premises in operation.

Similarly, the administration of Justo & Bueno denounced other actions that go against the recovery process. He complained that some stores operating nationwide have experienced electricity and water outages due to debts prior to the start of the process, which also does not correspond to the rules of the game that are established.

The chain warned that despite the adverse situations it faces, it keeps its network of stores active, and said that the company records the replenishment of stores, return of customers and an increase in sales.

