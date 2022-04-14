Gustavo Petro clarifies that he did not send his brother to talk to Iván Moreno

It seems that the presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, disliked the political hurricane he caused by talking about the visit of his brother, Juan Fernando Petro, to the convicted former senator Iván Moreno Rojas in La Picota Prison.

At least that is what the tweets published by the former mayor of Bogotá suggest this Wednesday afternoon. After the wave of opportunistic comments from all the other candidates for the presidency, the leader in the polls came out to give another explanation to Juan Fernando Petro's visit.

First, Petro assured that he did not send his brother or anyone to talk to Ivan Moreno on behalf of the left-wing presidential campaign; he said that it didn't even cross his mind.

“They are the prisoners who asked to speak to the Inter-Church Commission for Justice and Peace,” said Petro, who also added in his trills that his brother has been linked to that organization for years and recently had an accident at work.

Petro also said that Ivan Moreno, who is in prison for the case of the recruitment carousel in Bogotá, “is a human rights spokesperson for prisoners.” Proof of this would be a document that he attached to the tweet, in which Moreno signed on that letterhead.

Petro mostró esta carta, con fecha de marzo de 2022, para probar que Moreno es vocero de los presos.

In addition, the left-wing candidate was emphatic that prisoners were not offered a reduction of sentences in exchange for votes during the visit of the Inter-Church Commission, represented by Juan Fernando Petro.

From the hospital where Juan Fernando Petro is being treated for his occupational accident, the brother of the presidential candidate answered questions about his controversial visit to the prison center, where he went because of the prisoners' interest in learning about peace policies and prisons in Colombia. In fact, this interest was evidenced in the document shared by Twitter.

According to Noticias Caracol, Juan Fernando Petro entered the prison center together with Juan Danilo Rueda, coordinator of the Inter-Church Commission, and his stay at La Picota lasted about six hours.

In addition, according to the admission records, the person who authorized Petro's visit was the former mayor of Villavicencio Germán Chaparro, convicted of homicide, while Danilo Rueda was officially received by the former governor of San Andrés, Ronald Housni Jaller, convicted of corruption.

In addition, although the visits of friends — as they were recorded at the time of their admission — are supposed to be individual, the arrival of Petro and Rueda turned into a meeting with a dozen prisoners in the parapolitical ward of that prison.

