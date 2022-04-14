Easter: prevent your house from being robbed while you go on a trip

According to the most recent bulletin by the District Secretariat for Security, Coexistence and Justice of Bogotá, home thefts were reduced during the first months of the year. Compared to the same period in 2021, this crime fell by 36.7%, while during 2022 it had a decreasing trend of 43.8%.

However, it should be borne in mind that Holy Week is the first long break of the year, which is used by thousands of people to make rest trips or pilgrimages. Then, your homes will be empty and some unscrupulous people will take the opportunity to enter and take your valuables, which will increase the number and you will return from rest to face a headache.

To prevent it from happening to you, it is worth following some recommendations to keep your home out of the hands of the apartment owners, who might be waiting for you to upload their first photos on the beach to take action.

The most obvious suggestion is to check that your doors and windows are securely closed before you travel. This also involves checking that the hinges are in good condition, without rust or wear. If you have installed bars, make sure they stay stiff under moderate pressure, such as a push or kick. Don't forget your balcony door or window; there should be no way to open from the outside. Peel off the key from your lock before you leave; this mistake is more common than you think.

Another recommendation is to recommend your home to a trusted family member, friend or neighbor: ask them to walk around your house from time to time to make sure nothing strange happens. If you have confidence with the warden of your building, you can also ask for the same favor. Another good option is to talk to the police in your quadrant.

A good idea is to leave your valuables, such as jewelry, computers or consoles, out of sight — away from the visual field of windows or balconies. Use curtains and store these items in cupboards, drawers, or under the mattress. If you have access to a safe, use it.

One thing you should keep in mind is that some home thefts are planned: the offender receives the information that you will not be home and will wait for the moment to act. Check the outer edges of doors and windows for any marks that may be left by the apartment owners to mark homes ideal for stealing. Take pictures, delete them and report to the authorities.

Technology can also be your ally or your enemy when it comes to protecting your belongings and those of your family. Some digital assistants, such as Alexa or Google Home, allow you to program your home's lights, TVs, and speakers to turn on at certain times, giving the impression from the outside that there are people in the home. Even if you don't have these assistants, you can set up your television or sound equipment manually via the “timer” option.

On the other hand, not all people who follow you on your social media have good intentions. Consider not alerting criminals with posts that announce when and where you will be traveling. That photograph on the beach can wait for you and your loved ones to return home.

KEEP READING: