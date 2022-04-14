Colombia will end Easter in the rain, according to Ideam

For the remainder of Easter, cloudy and rainfall conditions are expected throughout the country, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam). According to the entity, until April 17, rains are expected especially in the Pacific region, south of the Caribbean region, and central, north and west of the Andean.

According to the Institute, it is likely that, during the remainder of this week, rainfall will progressively increase in the country, particularly on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April.

In the case of the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago, the official indicated that, during the remainder of Easter, dry weather is forecast, although Ideam does not rule out short-term rains throughout the weekend.

It should be remembered that in the Colombian Caribbean Sea the orange alert is maintained due to strong winds and high waves, especially on the high seas. In view of the warning, Ideam recommended both the authorities and travelers and residents of the region to keep abreast of the information they issue from the entity, in order to avoid any emergency.

Against the forecast for the Andean region, the Institute announced that there will be rains of varying intensity in the afternoons, nights and early hours, especially in the departments of Antioquia, Norte de Santander, Santander, north of Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Tolima.

For the Savannah of Bogotá, light rains are estimated during Holy Thursdays and Fridays. The most persistent rainfall will occur in the west and north of the city, between the afternoon and evening of those days. In addition, according to Cadena, electricity activity is expected in the country's capital.

The head of Forecasts at Ideam also announced that, for the remainder of Holy Week, in the Orinoquia and Amazon region, rainy conditions are also forecast. In the case of Orinoquía, according to the official, rains of varying intensity, with a likelihood of a thunderstorm from this Good Friday, are expected in some areas of the departments of Meta, Arauca, Casanare, and west of Vichada.

“For the Amazon, the rains of varying intensity will continue towards Wednesday and Good Friday over areas of the Amazon piedmont and sectors of Caquetá, Putumayo,” Cadena explained, adding that rainfall in that region will tend to decrease over the weekend.

Regarding the Pacific region, the Institute reported that abundant rains are forecast in the coming days accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoons, nights and early hours, especially in areas of Chocó, southern Valle del Cauca, western Cauca and northwestern Nariño.

During Easter Week, the National Institute of Roads (Invías) informed RCN Radio that, so far this year, there have been 225 total closures and 247 partial closures in the country's road corridors so far this year, of which 50 total closures and 51 partial closures have occurred during the month of April.

As Invias reported to the radio station, with a cut off on April 12, the reported closures on Colombian roads are:

- Restricted passage (by schedule) in the Los Curos-Málaga road corridor (Santander).

- Passage to a lane on kilometer 54 of the Orrapihuasi-Depression El Vergel road (Caquetá).

- Passage to a lane on the Dos y Medio-Otanche road (Boyacá).

- Restricted passage on the Belén Sácama road and the Otanche-Chiquinquirá road (Boyacá).

- Passage to a lane on the Santa Cecilia-Mumbu and Apia-La Virginia roads (Risaralda).

- Restricted passage on the Balsillas-Santo Domingo and La Plata - Valencia roads, on the Altamira - Gabinete road, Puerto Nolasco - Nataga, in Paicol - Tesalia - Teruel (Huila).

- Partial closure on the Pipiral-Villavicencio road (Meta).

- Restricted passage on the La Lejía-Saravena and Ocaña-Sardinata roads (Norte de Santander).

- Passage to a single lane on the La Vega-San Sebastián road (Cauca).

- Restricted passage to a single lane on the Túquerres - Samaniego road, on the Pasto - Higuerones road, on the Pasto - La Piscicultura, Junín - pedregal road (Nariño).

- Restricted passage to one lane on the Honda - Villeta road affected by a landslide in the meantime on Tolima, on the Fresno - Mariquita road (Cundinamarca).

Given the country's first rainy season, and taking into account the trips that will take place during Holy Week on Colombian roads, Invías recommended that users check the condition of their vehicles before traveling, and always respect traffic signs and measures.

