Who is Nacho Casano, the new member of “La Casa de los Famosos 2″

The premiere of the second season of La Casa de los Famosos 2, a Telemundo reality show that a few months ago caused a sensation with the first edition where Alicia Machado was the winner, is getting closer. On this occasion, the program will seek to repeat the success achieved with a new cast of celebrities that so far consists of Niurka Marcos, Ivonne Montero, Luis El Colt and Nacho Casano.

During the early hours of this Wednesday, April 13, Ignacio Casano took to his Instagram account to share the congratulations with his followers: “I am confirmed and I come to leave everything in La Casa de los Famosos 2 Will the house be revolutionized with my arrival?” , wrote his team in the description and added a short promotional video for the program.

The news of his participation in the reality show was well received by his followers on the platform, who filled the comment box with flattery, messages of encouragement and good wishes for the project that will start next Tuesday, May 10.

(Captura: @nachocasano/Instagram)

“All in all”, “You are very handsome”, “Wow, what a signing”, “Nacho, you revolutionize the soul of those who know you! And professional delivery!!! A great human being, I feel great joy to see you every day! I love you”, “Everything good is in you!!! I admire you and I will follow you forever”, “I have no doubt that you will give EVERYTHING OF YOU!! You know how to fight for what you want! I admire you for all your achievements!” , were some reactions.

In an interview with Hoy Día, Nacho Casano reaffirmed that he is willing to enter reality with the best attitude, but he does not rule out that at some point he will have disagreements with his colleagues due to everything that involves not only sharing a house, but limiting personal space.

“The most important tool of an actor is this... to let go of what doesn't do you good, what bothers you. I'm going to the House of Celebrities to have a good time. All coexistence brings conflicts, the first day you are going to have a theme of spaces, it's not your space, it's that of the other, you're uncomfortable, the other is uncomfortable, there's not what you eat, there's not what you take, it's not your time, 8 people sleeping in the same room is wild”, he declared.

(Captura: @nachocasano/Instagram)

Ignacio Casano is an actor and model from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was born on July 6, 1980 and is currently 41 years old. Within his artistic career, he has worked as a telenovela heartthrob in Mexican productions such as A that you don't leave me, Lying to live, Nueva Vida, My husband has a family, What life stole from me and Mis XV and it is known that he currently lives in the country.

Within the field of modeling, she has fallen in love with more than one person with her contoured figure in different advertising campaigns, but not only this, she also shows off her abdomen and arms on her social networks. Currently, the actor has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, a platform where he usually uploads content about his daily work, from his exercise routines to his exercise routines.

Ignacio describes himself as: “Angry, I'm grumpy, I have that, it doesn't make me proud but that's how I am,” he declared in Hoy Día. During the same talk, he confessed that one of his weaknesses is disrespect because he does not usually tolerate them.

(Captura: :/@nachocasano/Instagram)

“I think that as human beings we have a huge baggage of tools to disrespect each other and simply not want to understand this simple rule of 'don't do to the other what you don't like to be doed' [...] I'm a little afraid of my few fleas of those faults,” he added.

KEEP READING: