Pedro Castillo assures that corruption-free work will boost the country's development

Pedro Castillo was part of the commencement ceremony for the start of operations of the New Talara Refinery (NRT) in the district of Pariñas, province of Talara, Piura. From the north of the country, the head of state gave a message about the importance of working together to get out of the crisis facing Peru.

He also affirmed that honest work, free from corruption and with the strength of the population, will allow the development of Peru to be promoted , despite the difficult times experienced by the pandemic and the international context.

“This is a sample for Peru and the world that the country is playing fair, with people like you who say they are present when the country needs them, that is important and we are here to recognize their work,” said the head of state, highlighting the work done at the Talara Refinery.

“Despite the moments of crisis that Peru is going through due to the pandemic, the economic situation and the conflictive issue that we have at the international level, it is you, the young workers, here you are here to put your chest for the country. Without you, Peru does not walk,” President Castillo added, addressing the workers.

In addition to his speech, President Castillo Terrones also assured that this moment marks an important precedent for the country's economy.

“The start of the trial of the gradual and progressive start-up of the new Talara Refinery is a fundamental step for Peru because it is one of the most important infrastructure projects that will allow us to produce fuels with high environmental standards for the benefit of all,” he said.

“In this sense, all the effort to expand fuel processing and distribution capacity is always in favor of the economy of Peruvians, especially the most vulnerable,” he added.

For his part, Humberto Campodónico, the president of Petroperú, said that this is a historic event, since the oil industry in the north is relaunched and that this will allow synergy to be generated with all the intermediaries in the hydrocarbon sector.

“This new plant increases Talara's fuel refining capacity from 65,000 to 95,000 barrels per day of oil and is financed by the company's own income and does not use Treasury funds,” he said.

On fuel prices, Campodónico specified hours before the start of the ceremony, that the Talara Refinery will allow profit margins per barrel of between US $9 and US$11, almost triple what was previously generated.

“By having that capacity, our prices are going to be more competitive and we will have those prices in the market, which will be a benchmark for everyone else, including La Pampilla and other fuel importing companies. We know this as plant value, which is going to decrease,” said the official.

MORE ABOUT THE TALARA REFINERY

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem), said that the NRT has the new technology called flexicoking , which will convert inputs of low economic value into high-value products such as gasoline and diesel of the best possible quality and friendly to the environment.

Nueva Refinería de Talara | Foto: Ministerio de Energía y Minas

In addition, it has a processing capacity almost 50% higher than the previous plant, since it can process 95 thousand barrels of oil per day.

Minem technicians explained that NRT will preserve and improve air quality by producing fuels with less than 50 parts per million (ppm) of sulfur and, after a year of operation, Euro VI fuels, with less than 10 ppm of sulfur, the highest standard of fuel quality currently in the world. (With additional information from Andina).

