Migrations: Travelers woke up to process and obtain emergency passports

Hundreds of desperate travelers woke up outside the head office of the National Superintendency of Migration to be able to process and obtain their passports Peruvian biometric that allows them to leave the country and enjoy the holidays of Easter without problems.

The lack of passports and failures in the printing system of this document caused last Monday, April 11, that more than 100 people were unable to board their flights and pay several thousand dollars to reschedule your tickets and not lose them.

On this occasion, the Immigration Office is attending only scheduled appointments and travelers traveling within the next 48 hours, otherwise it will not attend to the request.

According to the América Noticias reporter, some people spent the night outside the Breña headquarters to be the first to be seen, but some travelers complained yesterday about the delay in the delivery of the passport, since after completing the procedure they have to wait up to five hours for the delivery of the document. Many even have to run with their bags to the airport in order not to miss their flight.

On a tour of Migraciones exteriors, dozens of people with disabilities were also seen, with their young children and older adults waiting sitting and hugging blankets that shelter them because for a few days the temperature in Lima has dropped considerably, especially in the early morning.

Compared to yesterday, today the admission was given calmly and smoothly, but the complaints fall on the delay of care when one is inside the premises.

At Jorge Chávez Airport, the situation is calmer and the procedure is carried out normally, but some people are referred to the office of the Mall Plaza Bellavista for the delivery of the document, causing discomfort among users.

THEY WILL ATTEND AT EASTER

Through a new statement, Migraciones reported that “in order to offer greater facilities to those who need to process their passports, it has been arranged that the decentralized agency del Jockey Plaza will attend this Thursday and Good Friday. Attention at these locations will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for citizens who require their passports because they are scheduled to leave the country within the next 48 hours.”

They add that the Mall Plaza Bellavista agency will attend to the cases that will be referred from the Migration Office at Jorge Chávez airport. “This is for those who process their passport 24 hours before their scheduled flight.”

In addition, they argue that “Iberia, Viva Air, Europa Air, Latam, KLM and Air France have been able to provide facilities for rescheduling flights without payment of fees and extra costs”.

“This is how passengers who have been affected in recent days by the delay in obtaining an electronic passport are being taken care of,” the statement states.

“It is also being managed with the Association of International Air Transport Companies - AETAI and with each of the 25 international airlines that have a starting point in our country to provide facilities to those who need it”

