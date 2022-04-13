Google will invest $9.5 billion this year in offices and data centers and create 12,000 jobs in the United States

Internet giant Google announced Wednesday that in 2022 it will invest $9.5 billion in offices and data centers in the United States, which it expects will contribute to the creation of 12,000 new full-time jobs.

In a corporate blog post, the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, further assured that in addition to 12,000 jobs with Google, investments will also create thousands of jobs among its suppliers and partners.

According to new research released Wednesday by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, creating a job in a high-tech company generates more than four more jobs in the local economy.

The company admitted that it may seem “counterintuitive” to invest in physical spaces now that there is an increasing commitment to remote work, but assured that it is “more important than ever” to have modern facilities that lead to better products, better quality of life for employees and stronger communities.

Google's offices and data centers provide “vital anchors for local communities and help us contribute to their economies,” the statement added.

The firm of the world's most used internet search engine will open new offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and will continue to invest in its facilities in Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Colorado and California.

In its press release, the company states that they are working to ensure that by 2030 its offices and data centers operate on carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as they seek to set new standards for the design of green buildings.

Over the past five years, Google invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centers spread across 26 states in the US, creating more than 40,000 full-time jobs. That is in addition to the more than $40 billion in research and development invested in the country between 2020 and 2021.

Today's report also published an economic impact report for 2021, on Google's broader contribution to the economy. It reflects a $617 billion contribution in economic activity to millions of US companies, nonprofits, creators, developers and publishers last year.

“We also continue to help people gain the skills they need to succeed in today's economy from our role as a founding member of Detroit's Central Michigan Innovation District to our $100 million Google Career Certificate Fund, a new financial model to help people to access education and gain digital skills,” he continues.

