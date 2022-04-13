Goal by Edgar Benitez to discount in Alianza Lima vs. Colo Colo for Copa Libertadores

Alianza Lima had been suffering a partial defeat to Colo Colo of Chile in a match that was taking place as part of the second round of group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. In short, the goals of the 'mapochos' left the Peruvians committed, who saw their chances of achieving a good result diminished. However, Edgar Benitez managed to score the goal of the discount and kept the visitors' hopes alive.

The 'Guarani' midfielder was present on the scoreboard against the Chileans | Video: ESPN

PREVIA

Alianza Lima will visit Colo Colo from Chile in a match that will take place today, Wednesday, April 13 at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago as part of the second round of group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The 'blue and white' painting will try to add up in a scenario that will look full with the latest approval of the 'southern' Government, which allowed the capacity to 100%.

The 'intimate' cast improved their performance in Liga 1 after the last win against UTC at home, which allowed them to reach 8 points and climb to thirteenth place in the absence of the pending match with Sport Huancayo, which was not played because of the transporters' strike in Junín.

Coach Carlos Bustos used this time to correct the mistakes they made at the start of the local championship. And it is that players such as Christian Ramos, Jairo Concha and Hernán Barcos, to mention a few names, did not demonstrate the level they usually offer, although the victory against UTC could mean a change for the better in the team.

As for the Libertadores, they lost in the first match to River Plate. On that occasion, the 'whites and blues' were up to the task, however, the hierarchy of the 'Millionario' was won by the solo goal of Matías Suárez.

On the other hand, the Chilean team lives a completely different reality in the PlanVital Championship, since they are in the first position with 17 points, the same as Unión Española but with better goal difference. In that sense, in the 9 games they have played, they won 5 times, tied in 2 and lost in the remaining ones.

Also, in the international competition, the 'alba' squad managed to win the debut against Fortaleza in Brazil with scores by Juan Martín Lucero and Pablo Solari. For this reason, they come with a certain advantage to the match with the Peruvian team and with the intention of extending this great moment they live.