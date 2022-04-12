Why Chávez Jr.'s boxing career could come to an end

The Chavez Dynasty has faced a series of personal ups and downs as Julio Cesar Chavez Junior was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic because of his addiction problem. In March 2022, the great Mexican champion was responsible for sharing with his followers on Instagram the news that his son had entered a rehabilitation center.

A month after he entered the clinic and stopped appearing in public, Julio Cesar Chavez González talked about what he expects from his son and what could happen with Junior's sports career. Prior to the presentation of the tribute to Ignacio Beristáin by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the Cesar of boxing spoke about the evolution that Julito has shown and hinted that Chávez Jr.'s career in the ring could be on its last legs.

His father shared with different media that all he hopes is for Julio to recover and return to his family. He demerited the relevance of returning to the ring, since he considered that it is not the most important thing today, so Chávez González hopes that Julito will be well both physically and mentally, once that part is healed, the living legend said that Chávez Jr. can continue to box.

Although boxing is the most outstanding thing within the Chavez dynasty, the great Mexican champion prefers that Junior be stable surrounded by his family. This was expressed by the also sports commentator for Box Azteca:

Before Chávez Carrasco entered the rehabilitation center again, he showed his interest in confronting American youtuber Jake Paul, but due to his relapse, the plan was ruined and he could not agree to it. Therefore, his instability in relation to substance use would move him away from the ring.





* Information in development