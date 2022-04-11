The revocation of mandate consultation, the triumph of the people of Mexico

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scratched. More than 90% of the people who participated in the Mandate Revocation consultation showed their support this Sunday, April 10.

Although the National Electoral Institute (INE) only installed a third of the polls compared to 2018, Andres Manuel López Obrador won more than 15 million votes, that is, half of that time.

And these more than 15 million votes would have been wanted by Ricardo Anaya in the last presidential election, when he drew nearly 12 million; or José Antonio Meade, who won 9 million.

(Foto: Morena)

In June 2021, once again, they were nowhere near reaching this figure. The National Action Party (PAN) received 8.9 million votes and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) 8.7 million.

If some said that this was going to be a test to measure the strength of our president and the movement, we can tell them that they are both stronger than ever. It was shown that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not alone.

This government seeks to assert democracy, in addition to expanding and deepening it so that it is representative, participatory and popular.

The Fourth Transformation seeks to give all the power to the people and with the Revocation of Mandate, if in the future any president betrays the popular mandate, he goes home. That is the importance of this unprecedented exercise. Participatory democracy is already a reality in our country and, from now on, all presidents will have to rule by obeying the people.

(Foto: Morena)

We're still making history. The people of Mexico continue in peaceful and democratic insurgency, in permanent mobilization and organization, tirelessly until they consolidate the transformation.

Democracy does not belong to any electoral counselor. Democracy belongs to the people. Therefore, the next step is an Electoral Reform and the repeal of the chiefs of the Electoral Institute, who want to deny us the right to a popular democracy.

This April 10 was a milestone for our democracy and for the history of Mexico. And this was possible thanks to the support and affection of the people towards our President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as was demonstrated, once again, at the polls.

Congratulations to the people of Mexico on this historic triumph!





* Mario Delgado is the national president of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional party









