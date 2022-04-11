The Colombia women's under-20 team did not go beyond the draw against Venezuela

The Colombia women's U-20 team matched a goal with Venezuela for the second date of the South American of the category being held in Chilean territory. The coffee team added their second straight draw after the goalless match in their debut against Argentina.

The Colombians were subjected in the first minutes by Venezuela, which, with high pressure, generated errors in the exit from Colombia that could only withstand the attacks of Vinotinto.

After 8 minutes, the first choice of play for the border eleventh would come through a corner kick by Raiderlin Carrasco, who closed to the front post, but Natalia Giraldo was vigilant and avoided the fall of her gantry.

The clearest option came about 40 minutes after a recklessness inside the area of Ana María Guzmán, who brought down Marianyela Jiménez and the judge of the meeting did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty in favor of Venezuela.

The person in charge of executing the penalty was the player Kimberlyn Campos, who got a weak shot held by Natalia Giraldo, who was the great figure of the first half for the Tricolor.

For the second stage, the emotions of the match would come, first with a left-footed shot by Marianyela Jiménez, who, thanks to the providential intervention of Natalia Giraldo, Colombia kept zero.

At 52, Colombia opened the score through Gisela Robledo, who beat the Venezuelan defensive saga in speed to finish right and beat the resistance of goalkeeper Hilary Azueje.

However, eight minutes later the match would be equal after a corner match, and the lack of concentration of the Colombian defense allowed Kimberlyn Campos to make the final 1-1.

The captain of the Colombian team, María Camila Reyes, lamented the lost choices to Venezuela that deprived them of their first victory in the contest.

It should be noted that in the second hour the 'Albiceleste' beat Peru 3-0 and commands Group A, while the 'Incas' have fallen in their three presentations. Those led by Carlos Paniagua are third in the zone with two points, two less than Chile and Venezuela.

Colombia's next match will be against Peru on Thursday, April 12 at 3:00pm while Venezuela will play Chile around 5:30pm.

In Pool B, Brazil leads with six points followed by Ecuador and Uruguay with three while Bolivia and Paraguay have no units.

Formations:

Colombia:

Natalia Giraldo; Ana Maria Guzman, Angele Baron, Kelly Caicedo, Kaily Siso; Iliana Izquiero, Lyceum Serna, Gabriel Rodriguez, Maria Camila Reyes, Gisela Robledo; Ingrid Guerra.

Venezuela:

Hilasy Azuaje; Fabiola Solorzano, Ana Paula Fraiz, Gabriela Angulo, Marianyela Jimenez; Barbara Oliveri, Raiderlin Carrasco, Sabrina Araujo-Elorza, Zulaycar Milano, Barbara Martinez; Kimberlyn Campos.

