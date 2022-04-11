The Atlanta airport was once again the busiest in the world

FILE PHOTO: Travelers form lines outside the TSA security checkpoint during the holiday season as the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

The airport in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, officially named Hartsfield-Jackson, was the busiest airport in the world for 22 consecutive years. But the pandemic came and even that changed. In 2020, Guangzhou Airport, in China, took away his crown and sent him to second place in the ranking. But only for a year.

After collecting global air traffic data in 2021, the International Aviation Council determined that Atlanta airport regained its past activity and was once again the busiest in the world.

In 2021, 75.7 million passengers passed through the Atlanta airport, representing a 76 percent increase from 2020, although it is still 32 percent below the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

But not only was Atlanta leading the ranking, but 8 of the 10 busiest airports in the world are in the United States. Dallas-Fort Worth, in Texas, is second on the list, with 62.5 million passengers. In third place, with 58.8 million passengers, was Denver Airport in Colorado. Chicago and Los Angeles complete the podium for the top five. Charlotte, in North Carolina, Orlando, in Florida, and Las Vegas, in Nevada, entered the top 10 of the ranking.

Guangzhou Airport dropped to number eight in the ranking in just one year, with 40.3 million passengers in 2021. Another Chinese airport, Shuangliu International Airport, in Chengdu, rose from third place in 2020 to nine in 2021.

“While we are wary of the recovery that, we know, can take several steps back, the moment created by the announcement of the reopening of borders in several countries around the world excites us with a considerable increase in air traffic for the second half of 2022,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director global general of the International Aviation Council.

It is estimated that in 2021, 4.5 billion people traveled by air worldwide. It is a figure that represents a 25 percent recovery compared to 2020, but that is still 50 percent below the 2019 figures.

The United States recovered domestic air traffic in 2021, which is why the large number of its airports in the top 10 of the ranking. But international transit has not yet recovered. When international flights were operating normally, until 2019, airports such as Orlando and Las Vegas were ranked 31st and 30th, respectively.

The same thing happened in China in 2020. It was the first country in the world to recover domestic flights, and therefore its numbers soared that year. Airports that are traditionally at the top of the list, such as Heathrow in London, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, or Dubai, are still missing for the time being.

