Mayra Goñi can't do it anymore and she tearfully clarifies what she does in the United States. US: “They damage my image”

Mayra Goñi decided to respond to the criticism she has been receiving after her photo appeared on a social media profile 'Goddesses 305′, an A1 girls page in the United States. This was part of a report by Amor y Fuego, where they refer to what the young woman is supposed to do in that country. The artist tearfully asked not to listen to programs that seek to damage her image only by rating.

The actress and singer regretted that she cannot pursue her career in gringo lands, as she is processing her documents, and she cannot return to Peru until everything is in order.

“I have always been known for having a clean career since I started working singing and as an actress. Thank God, I have never lacked work, there are novels more visible than others, but I haven't stopped until before the pandemic started,” said the model.

The young woman explained that in the wake of the pandemic she decided to travel outside her country to open a new path, even though that would mean getting away from her family.

“In the beginning it has been difficult, I feel better and better, more comfortable with my space, grateful to God for the opportunities, there are sacrifices, I cannot return to my country until they allow me to. Meanwhile, I'm working as an influencer because somehow I have to generate income , because I have my savings, but I'm not going to spend my savings money either,” he stressed.

MAYRA GOÑI BURSTS INTO TEARS AND DEFENDS HERSELF

When she was explaining that she has worked since she was very young and that her mother taught her how to save her money, Mayra Goñi could not help but break and, amid tears, she said that she is very angry that her image is getting stained.

“They don't realize that they affect someone's image, I feel that instead of empowering me, that help from Peruvians, I don't feel it , 'hey mayrita how good it is for you', on the contrary, they discredit my image, which has been difficult for me to build all this time without needing anyone to achieve my dreams , because I have talent,” he said.

“It makes me angry to have to cry is that I am sick of it, of things being said about me and having to say, I am the strong one who did not listen.. . It's angry that things are speculated, sorry, sorry, but I am strong, but things get out of control...”, continued the young woman, who accepted that unfortunately what they say about her shocks her, even if she doesn't want to.

Mayra Goñi can't do more and clarifies with tears than in the United States. The US is an influencer. (Video: Instagram)

