Carlos Ignacio justified the video where Silvia Pinal is disoriented in an interview

During the first week of April, a video was circulated on social networks that positioned itself in the social media trend, after the first actress, Silvia Pinal, reappeared on television cameras to announce her return to the stage.

However, the video that quickly transcended on all websites became a trend due to the criticism received by the audiovisual material broadcast by the evening program of Imagen Televisión, De Primera Mano.

The colleague of the Mexican actress, Carlos Ignacio, with whom she will participate in the play Caperucita: What's up with your grandmother! , broke the silence after thousands of criticisms received on social media.

“Silvia wanted to close her theater cycle, it was the only thing she needed to do, children's theater and that's why she was encouraged to do the play and that's why we wrote it especially for her,” she said on the YouTube channel, Delarosatv.

Silvia Pinal habló de su regreso al teatro Foto: YouTube/@DePrimeraMano

“That day, especially Silvia hadn't slept, she spent the night coughing, so we told her, we canceled everything, 'no way, if the conference is already there, I'm going' and she showed up for the conference,” she recalled.

Later, the 72-year-old Mexican comedian pointed out that Silvia Pinal was distracted, as she had a microphone, and that she was totally focused on the libretto, as she pointed out in the DPM video .

“At the conference it was very good and then the excesses of coughing began, but we went up to the office to read the libretto and that was the live link. Silvia brought her prompter, she concentrates on one thing,” said the interpreter who participated in A Family of Ten.

Eduardo España se pronunció en contra del video de De Primera Mano por exponer la salud de Silvia Pinal Foto: Twitter/@laloespana

Regarding the rumors that Silvia Pinal is losing her memory, Carlos Ignacio confessed that it is difficult for her to work, but it is something normal for her age: “It depends on the age and the faculties you are losing, she is not losing her memory, what happens is that she has a hard time”.

Finally, the performer, who will give life to the Ferocious Wolf in the theater production, reiterated that the first 90-year-old Mexican actress was in a stable way during the interview in health matters and that soon they will be able to see her fully during the production that is also directed by him.

“Silvia Pinal is doing very well and that's how you're going to see him in the play. I didn't hear the interlocutor and I was focused on reading her script. It takes a thousand interpretations, but it's very good, it's going to be better,” he added for the YouTube channel.

The reaction of the Mexican actor was due to the accusations that were fanned on social networks, in addition to the points that some artists made, such was the case of the renowned performer, Eduardo España, who used his Twitter account and noted his displeasure at showing the first actress in that way.

Silvia Pinal fue dada de alta del hospital privado de la Ciudad de México Foto: Instagram/@takebtake

“Very bad taste to expose a lady like Silvia Pinal and ask her frightening questions. It seems to me a lack of respect, journalistic vision and common sense. With all due respect,” said one of the protagonists of the Televisa series, Vecinos.

It was at the end of December when Silvia Pinal was discharged from the private hospital in Mexico City, after being admitted for testing positive for COVID-19, this was reported by the histrionist's daughter, Sylvia Pasquel.

