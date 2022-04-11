A woman who abducted and murdered minors in Tultitlán was sentenced to 101 years in prison

Fotografía que muestra una camioneta blindada(i), resguardada desde donde un comando armado y policías se enfrentaron, en la ciudad de Irapuato, del estado de Guanajuato (México). EFE/ Str

A judge from the State of Mexico sentenced a woman 101 years in prison for the murder of a child under nine years of age, as well as for the kidnapping of another two-year-old girl; events that occurred in the municipality of Tultitlán in 2009.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) announced the conviction of the woman identified as Nancy Nava Torres, who was sentenced on February 24:

“Nancy Nava Torres was sentenced to 101 years and nine months in prison after the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) accredited her involvement in the crimes of homicide and illegal deprivation of liberty aggrieved by two minors, in this municipality (Tultitlán) in 2009,” said the agency.

As reported by the FGE, the woman entered a home located in Valle de Bravo street in the neighborhood Solidaridad Tercera Sección, in Tultitlán, where “she was surprised by a 9-year-old girl, who opposed her taking her sister, however, Nava Torres took a hammer with which she beat the 9-year-old girl years, thus causing him death.”

After having murdered the minor, the woman abducted a 2-year-old girl, whom she transported to the state of Querétaro; facts that were reported by the relatives of both victims, who were sisters.

La menor de 9 años fue asesinada con un martillo (Foto: Europa Press) Europa Press

After receiving the complaint, the State Prosecutor's Office integrated the investigation folder for the crimes of qualified homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty and bribery. They therefore issued an arrest warrant against the woman, who was captured and subsequently admitted to a Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Centre in Nezahualcoyotl.

The woman remained in pre-trial detention for about 13 years without receiving a sentence, since she was captured in 2009 and received a sentence until the beginning of 2022 that the Social Representation managed to verify her participation in the violent acts committed in the State of Mexico.

This Sunday, April 10, the arrest of the alleged feminicide of Victoria Guadalupe, a 6-year-old girl who was murdered in her colony two days before the discovery of her body by the authorities of the state of Querétaro, was also announced.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Querétaro reported that the 26-year-old man, whose identity was reserved, was admitted to the Cereso of San José el Alto, where he will remain in pretrial detention, since the supervising judge will be asked to link him to the trial for the crimes charged to him.

La mujer estuvo en prisión sin sentencia durante 13 años (Foto: EFE) EFE

In the same way, the agency announced that the minor's body was found wrapped in plastic in a vacant lot near the Paseos del Marqués Fraccionamiento, where she lived with her family.

One day before the arrest of the alleged criminal was announced, state authorities conducted a search in 12 of the 198 departments that make up the Moros Condominium, as intelligence information was obtained that pointed to the presence of the person responsible for the crime in the area.

Victoria Guadalupe was reported missing on Wednesday, April 6 around 17:15 hours after she went to the stationery store and never returned, so residents of the area launched search brigades, which resulted in an investigation by the local prosecutor's office.

KEEP READING: