Luis Fernández Suárez dispatched against the FCF: 'They don't believe in Colombian technicians'

The elimination of the Colombia team from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar brought with it a great deal of criticism against several players in the squad, but also points to the coaching staff, headed by Reinaldo Rueda. Although its departure from the 'Tricolor' has not yet been made official, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) would make a final decision this month.

In the midst of doubts about the new process that must be initiated by the 'Cafetero' team, Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, coach of the Costa Rican national team, spoke about the procedures inside the FCF. In an interview with ESPN Colombia, the Antioquian said that the leaders have no confidence in the country's coaches.

“They don't believe in us, it's complicated, but it's true. But not even for those with international renown such as Francisco (Maturana), Hernán Gómez, Jorge Luis Pinto, Reinaldo and Juan Carlos (Osorio). Everyone has achieved something internationally,” Suarez said in the first instance.

In addition, he gave a list of other coaches from the Colombian league who, according to him, would have the skills to take over the Colombian team: “There are also very good coaches like Alberto Gamero, Hernán Torres, Diego Corredor, or as my assistant Jhon Bodmer. There are so many... they are great and they look at them, but with some disdain.”

“It is always thought that the Colombian coach is not good and it seems to me that it is unfair. It is logical that they criticize us, but it is also good that they recognize in something that we have capacity”, he concluded.

El rendimiento de la selección Colombia con Reinaldo Rueda en este segundo ciclo fue del 46,97 %.

In fact, Colombia's failure to qualify for the World Cup caused many sports personalities, from former footballers to journalists, to remember the period of José Néstor Pékerman at the helm of the 'Tricolor'. At the helm of the 'Cafetero' team, the Argentine managed to qualify for two World Cups in a row (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018). Today he is in charge of the Venezuelan national team with a long-term project.

Luis Fernando Suárez already has experience conducting in World Cups. He first qualified for Ecuador in the 2006 German edition, where he reached the round of 16, and then said 'present' in Brazil 2014 with Honduras. However, his goal is now set to reach his third World Cup, but with Costa Rica.

The 'Ticos' will seek to become the fourth Concafaf team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they face New Zealand in the intercontinental repechage, next June 13 or 14 in Doha, Qatar.

With a victory over New Zealand, Costa Rica would join Canada, the United States and Mexico as the teams of this confederation in the World Cup.

The last time a Concacaf team faced the representative of the Oceanian Football Confederation (OFC) in a playoff was in November 2013. At the time, Mexico defeated New Zealand 9-3 on aggregate to secure a fourth place for the 2014 Brazil event.

Costa Rica buscará su clasificación al Mundial en el repechaje contra Nueva Zelanda.

In the midst of the large deck of names that have sounded to assume the technical direction of Colombia, the sports journalist proposed Suárez.

“As a result of what has been done with Costa Rica, we have to look at it. You have to look at it, that's all. Since there is an absolute disregard for the local and a love of foreign lies here, then I know that it is difficult for them to digest that name and surname, but I think the executories support it. Two World Cups, a man who arrives and rebuilds a team through a direct message,” he said a few days ago.

In the same way, he also included among his options the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, “so many wallow, I love that they do”. This is a racist country, that is duly demonstrated. And Gamero, because of the look, because I don't know... that because he sweats a lot, that because he sweats a lot, that because he has a lot of bracelets on his arms. I know it bothers a lot of people, but what do we do?” , he concluded.

