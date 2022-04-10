Luis Advíncula almost scored the winning goal in Boca vs Velez for the Argentine League

Boca Junios vs Velez Sarsfield: defender Luis Advíncula almost scored the winning goal of the Xeneize team in this April 9 match valid for the 9th date of the League Cup Argentine professional who was played at the José Amalfitani stadium in Liniers, Buenos Aires.

Luis Advíncula started in the match between Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield for the Argentine Professional League

Boca Juniors coach Sebastián Battaglia trained with Agustín Rossi, Marcos Rojo, Luis Advíncula, Agustin Sandez, Gabriel Aranda, Guillermo Fernández, Cristian Medina, Aaron Molinas, Gabriel Vega, Sebastián Villa and Luis Vazquez.

Velez Sarsfield strategist Julio César Vaccari aligned with Lucas Hoyos, Leonardo Jara, Lautaro Gianetti, Francisco Ortega, Valentín Gomez, Joel Soñora, Nicolas Garayalde, Máximo Perrone, Sebastián Sosa, Lucas Janson and Agustín Bouzat.

