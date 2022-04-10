AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 9, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Luis Advíncula almost scored the winning goal in Boca vs Velez for the Argentine League

Luis Advíncula started in the match between Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield for the Argentine Professional League

Newsroom Infobae

April 9, 2022

Boca Junios vs Velez Sarsfield: defender Luis Advíncula almost scored the winning goal of the Xeneize team in this April 9 match valid for the 9th date of the League Cup Argentine professional who was played at the José Amalfitani stadium in Liniers, Buenos Aires.

Luis Advíncula started in the match between Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield for the Argentine Professional League

Boca Juniors coach Sebastián Battaglia trained with Agustín Rossi, Marcos Rojo, Luis Advíncula, Agustin Sandez, Gabriel Aranda, Guillermo Fernández, Cristian Medina, Aaron Molinas, Gabriel Vega, Sebastián Villa and Luis Vazquez.

Velez Sarsfield strategist Julio César Vaccari aligned with Lucas Hoyos, Leonardo Jara, Lautaro Gianetti, Francisco Ortega, Valentín Gomez, Joel Soñora, Nicolas Garayalde, Máximo Perrone, Sebastián Sosa, Lucas Janson and Agustín Bouzat.

KEEP READING

Leaderboard for date 9 of the Apertura de la Liga 1 Tournament
Kevin Peña and his huge goal at the angle to open the scoring in Deportivo Municipal vs Mannucci
Pedro Aquino reappeared and provided an assist in America's 6-0 win against Juarez under 20
Miguel Trauco reappeared with Saint-Étienne in a 6-2 defeat to Lorient that complicates him with the relegation
Ricardo Gareca and the hard debate with Martín Liberman: “To say that the best are in Europe is very simplistic”