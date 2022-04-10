God Level All Stars 2vs2: battles, time and how to watch today's second day from Chile

After a spectacular first day with more than 11,000 souls at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, today Sunday the God Level All Stars 2vs2 celebrates its second date in Santiago de Chile. The event will be at the mythical Caupolican Theater. There are 16 pairs with the best freestylers in the world that will be measured in the tournament. This discipline of Hip Hop consists of holding rap battles, where MCs improvise with rhymes.

Recall that the first date was won by the duo formed by Nitro (Chile) and Valles-T (Colombia). They beat the duo from Lokillo (Colombia) and Letra (Venezuela) in a tight final. Today from 4 p.m. will be a day in which they will meet again from the round of 16.

Valles-T and Nitro were the winners of the first date of God Level 2022.

It is expected that it will be a date where the pairs are already somewhat more consolidated. On the side of the Peruvian representatives, last day they had no better luck and stayed in the first round, with the exception of Stick, who made a duo with the Mexican RC. They fell in the quarterfinals. The duo of Papo (Argentina) and Jaze (Peru), one of the favorites and which caused the most expectation, failed to make it past the second round, after losing to the Nitro-Valles-T duo. In Chile he must raise his head.

DUPLAS PARA GOD LEVEL ALL STARS 2022

The list suffered the last-minute drop of Blon and Sweet Pain from Spain, so they had to replace Romiento (Chile) and Lokillo (Colombia). This is how are the couples that will face punta de rimas on these three remaining dates:

Chuty (Spain) - Marithea (Colombia)

Jaze (Peru) - Papo MC (Argentina)

Nekroos (Peru) - Skone (Spain)

Skill (Peru) - MP (Argentina)

Rapder (Mexico) - Bearing (Chile)

Theorem (Chile) - Stuart (Argentina)

Klan (Argentina) - Manak (Spain)

Gazir (Spain) - Mecha (Argentina)

Lokillo (Colombia) - Lyrics (Venezuela)

Nitro (Chile) - T Valleys (Colombia)

Steppe Wolf (Mexico) - Kaiser (Chile)

Cacha (Argentina) - Metalinguistics (Chile)

Yartzi (Puerto Rico) - SNK (Costa Rica)

Lancer Lirical (Venezuela) - Exodus Lirical (Dominican Republic)

Skiper (Mexico) - Riddle (Chile)

Stick (Peru) - RC (Mexico)

God Level All Stars tendrá cuatro jornadas en cuatro distintos países.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE GOD LEVEL ALL STARS

Initially, a tour of the tournament had been announced in which six dates would be played in four different countries. However, the organization reported that due to force majeure reasons the days in Córdoba and Rosario (Argentina) will not be held. That is why there are now four days that will be played.

Date 2. Santiago de Chile is the venue chosen for the second stage of God Level TODAY Sunday, April 10. The event is scheduled to start at 4 pm (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time), 5 pm (Chile), 6 pm (Argentina), and 11 pm (Spain).

Date 3. Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, is the scene of the penultimate phase of the 2VS2 of the God Level, on Sunday, April 18. The event is scheduled to start at 3 pm (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time), 4 pm (Chile), 5 pm (Argentina), and 10 pm (Spain).

Date 4. The grand final of the God Level will take place in Madrid. The 16 couples arrive in the capital of Spain with full force, on Friday, April 22. The event is scheduled to start at 3 pm (Colombia, Mexico and Peru time), 4 pm (Chile), 5 pm (Argentina), and 10 pm (Spain).

HOW TO WATCH GOD LEVEL ALL STARS

This year, most places have already been sold at the conference, for those who can see it in person. For those who want to follow it from home, this time the mechanics will be different.

God Level arranged for the tournament to be broadcast live, but not for free on YouTube as they have always done. This time, the competition will be able to be followed through the Ubeat platform.

Paying an amount of $9.99 you will be able to access the Total Pass, to see all the dates. You can also opt for the daily pass which costs $3.99.

HOSTS, DJ’S Y JUECES

Although rappers will always be the highlight of the day, there are ingredients that give the shows the extra touch. We are talking about the presenters or hosts, those who play the music, the DJs and who will be in charge of the votes, such as the juries.

The mythical Missionary of Argentina returns to the stage to animate these days with Serko Fu from Mexico. On the plates there will also be two commissioners: Jbeats from Colombia and Sonicko from Mexico.

And as jurors, Babi (Spain), Danger (Mexico), Omega (Chile) and Jota (Peru) have been announced. However, there is one more judge whose name has not yet been released.

WHY ISN'T ACZINO AT GOD LEVEL 2022?

The Mexican Mauricio Hernández, alias Aczino, is the greatest exponent of this discipline in Spanish. Currently, he is the two-time world champion of Red Bull Batalla. Many wonder why Aczino is not part of this tournament.

he himself took care of explaining it on Twitter. “This year I will miss a God Level, I hope to participate in the next one, but this time I have to prepare a show for Vive Latino and I need it to be 100%. In addition to the fact that I have two battles written in which one of them requires special preparation,” he wrote.

