Fernando del Solar revealed photos of his wedding and sparked pregnancy rumors with Anna Ferro

Fernando del Solar was one of the most beloved drivers by Mexicans, as for years he was one of the headlines of the morning Venga La Alegría, a TV Azteca program that has allowed him to remain one of the spoilt viewers despite the fact that he is no longer there. Now the Argentinian shared on his social networks some photographs that confirm his marriage to Anna Ferro, in addition to one in particular that has already sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy.

What has been mentioned in some media and platforms such as Twitter is now a reality: Fernando del Solar and Anna Ferro officially married, in a very intimate ceremony that was captured forever by a famous social magazine, which has now revealed a first glimpse of what is one of the most important weddings expected within the field of show hosting, as the Argentinian maintains a large group of fans thanks to his participation in the program hosted by Cynthia Rodríguez and El Capi Pérez.

“Finally, after asking her to marry him... I married this hottie @annaferro8!! In the very paradise @breathlesscancunsoul It was on March 22 and he gave me the “Yes”... we triumphed. Thank you @hola_mx for such a nice interview,” he wrote.

Así compartió la noticia (Foto: Instagram)

He has immediately received thousands of likes and comments, among which some of his colleagues in the medium such as Vielka Valenzuela, who wrote: “And I kept the secret heh, heh, heh”; Odalys Ramírez: “Congratulations”, while others such as Pedro Prieto, Juan Martín Jauregui and Jimena Pérez La Choco left them more congratulations accompanied by emojis of hearts and applause.

Despite the celebration with the photo, it would be another image that has given something to talk about among the world of show business since both pose smiling in white cotton shirts and are holding Anna's belly with one hand, so the pose of an apparent pregnancy has already generated reactions on social networks, in addition to the fact that he shared the post in his insta stories and placed the caption: “Are we pregnant? ”.

La pareja podría estar embarazada (Foto: Instagram/@fernadodelsolar)

“Very good for Fer, because after his illness and everything that happened with the other girl, I thought I would never see him as happy as he is now.” “Fernando del Solar and Anna super are expecting a baby because those kinds of poses and photos are typical 'let's be dads'.” “What a pleasure to see Fer be happy again, the photos look super cute, she is very beautiful in that dress and he recovered that face of happiness that he lacked for years.” “I am glad that age is not an impediment to her getting married and also the most likely thing is that she is expecting a baby,” they wrote in the publication.

It was in April last year that through a post on Instagram, the Argentine shared the moment when he proposed to his current partner, causing excitement among his fans for the wedding that has now been confirmed and applauded by many Mexicans and Argentines.

La pareja lleva más de cinco años juntos (Foto: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

In the clip you can see Fernando del Solar taking the engagement ring off the top of a cake, and then asking Anna to marry him. “He said yes! ”, wrote the presenter along with a ring-shaped emoji.

“Life is a constant rise and fall... When you've been through so much, all you long for is health, love, happiness and stability... Without a doubt, after so much walking, I have found all this next to the woman I love: @annaferro8 ″, he wrote in that post.

