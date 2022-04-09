Universitario vs Ayacucho FC LIVE: they face each other in Cumana City for Liga 1

Universitario vs Ayacucho FC: The cream team faces the 'Zorros' this Sunday, April 10 at the Ciudad de Cumana stadium for the 9th date of the Apertura Tournament of Liga 1. Here are all the details.

Universitario arrives in the match with Ayacucho FC after a triumph against ADT (2-1) and with that result cut a string of three games without winning in the Apertura Tournament: defeat against Deportivo Municipal away (2-1) and Deportivo Binacional in Juliaca (1-0); and a draw against Cienciano at Monumental. The creams traced their recent match, but the sensations in the game still do not please the fan 'merengue'.

Universitario will have to face the height of the province of Huamanga (2772 meters above sea level) against a team like Ayacucho FC that has in tow the wear and tear of its recent match for the Copa Sudamericana.

Ayacucho FC will face Universitario after the loss to Sao Paulo (3-2) by the South American on Thursday, April 7 and with the feeling that he could have better luck at the end of the match. In addition, the physical deployment that caused significant wear and tear in those led by Alejandro Apud.

Ayacucho FC gained ground in the Apertura Tournament standings after recovering from two straight losses to Cienciano (1-3) and Deportivo Binacional (2-3) with two positive results: the draw with ADT as a visitor and the last win against UTC in Cumana City.

The 'Zorros' scored 10 points in eight matches played in Liga 1 and are ranked 11th in the standings. For its part, Universitario with 13 units ranks seventh.

Universitario coach Álvaro Gutiérrez called forward Andy Polo, recently hired by the club, after issuing a statement regarding the solution of his personal problems. Thus, the attacker could make his debut again with a cream shirt.

The Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on goalkeeper José Carvallo and injured Aldo Corzo. And the inclusion of Alberto Quintero is pending observation and medical review. Therefore, Diego Romero would remain in the goal and Ivan Santillán would return to the starting team.

TV CHANNEL TO WATCH UNIVERSITARIO VS AYACUCHO FC

The Universitario vs Ayacucho FC match will be broadcast on Gol Perú through the pay TV signal Movistar Tv on channels 14 and 714 HD. The duel can also be watched live and live via streaming through the Movistar Play app.

Forward Alex Valera has five goals in Universitario shirt in Liga 1 2022

POSSIBLE LINEUPS UNIVERSITARIO VS AYACUCHO FC

University: Diego Romero; Piero Guzman, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina; Gerson Barreto, Angel Cayetano, Jorge Murrugarra, Ivan Santillan; Piero Quispe, Rodrigo Vilca and Alex Valera.

Ayacucho FC: Italo Espinoza, Minzum Quina, Edinson Chavez, Aldair Salazar, Jose Guidino, Jair Toledo, Juan Morales, Eric Barrios, Jose Parodi, Cristian Techera and Nicolas Royón.

SCHEDULE OF THE UNIVERSITARIO VS AYACUCHO FC MATCH

- Peru: 3:30 p.m.

- Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

- United States (Miami): 3:30 p.m.

- Colombia: 3:30 p.m.

- Ecuador: 3:30 p.m.

- Venezuela: 4:30 p.m.

- Bolivia: 4:30 p.m.

- Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.

- Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

- Chile: 5:30 p.m.

- Argentina: 5:30 p.m.

- Brasil: 5:30 p.m.

- Spain: 9:30 p.m.

LAST MATCHUPS UNIVERSITARIO VS AYACUCHO FC

14/08/21 Ayacucho FC 1-1 University

15/05/21 Ayacucho FC 3-3 University

18/09/20 University 1-0 Ayacucho FC

09/11/19 University 3-2 Ayacucho FC

25/05/19 Ayacucho FC 2-0 University

29/09/18 Ayacucho FC 4-2 University

10/06/18 University 1-1 Ayacucho FC

20/04/18 Ayacucho FC 4-2 University

04/03/18 University 1-1 Ayacucho FC

26/11/17 Ayacucho FC 3-3 University

29/07/17 University 2-0 Ayacucho FC

