Easter in the Peruvian jungle: the best typical dishes offered by this region

Easter is here and it's time to prepare everything for the holidays in case you are planning a long trip to clear your mind in these seasons. What better place to visit the Peruvian jungle, either because of its tropical areas or the gastronomy they have preserved for centuries. Dishes that are sure to blow your mind and you'll want to try it at home.

Therefore, we present you with a list of the best typical dishes that the region offers so that when you go around the area, you will know what to try and thus live an unforgettable experience. According to Marca Peru, Amazonian cuisine, considered to be one of the most exquisite in the world due to the undisputed use of its ingredients, flavors and textures; elements that stimulate the senses and awaken unparalleled sensations.

THE JUANES

One of the best known in the Peruvian capital, even seen in national series and films. It is a dish from Moyobamba that resembles a very large tamale based on rice, chicken or chicken and egg. At first glance it looks like a simple bag of rice, but its ingredients give it that different flavor of the jungle.

The rice covers as if it were a blanket the chicken already seasoned and the egg in pieces. You can eat it with a cold drink or juice, sometimes those who travel from the jungle to the capital arrive in quantities, for prices and tastes. It is undoubtedly a dish with a very pleasant taste that can satisfy the most demanding palate.

Los deliciosos juanes, conocido en el mundo. Foto: difusión.

EL TACACHO WITH CECINA

Another emblematic dish of the Peruvian jungle well known for its texture and flavor. It consists of green banana (fried or roasted) which is crushed and mixed with lard. In addition, it is accompanied by cecina (dried and smoked pork) and with chorizo (sausage based on thin intestines of the pig stuffed with well-seasoned ground meat of the same animal). Sometimes it can itch a little, but that touch gives it a different taste to suck your fingers, don't stop looking for it if you decide to travel to the jungle.

Tacacho con cecina. Foto: difusión.

PATARASHCA

Patarashca is ideal for fish lovers. It is a delicious river fish seasoned with spices typical of the Peruvian jungle, wrapped in a leaf and roasted in charcoal. That is why it is a perfect combination that causes the fish to have a special aroma and flavor. That way at first glance attracts customers, even what they see them for the first time.

Patarashca, pescado de río condimentado con especias propias de la selva peruana, envuelto en una hoja y asado en carbón. Foto: difusión.

CHICKEN INCHICAPI WITH PEANUTS

It is an exquisite soup from the Amazon, which has as its peculiar ingredient the chicken raised in a corral (domestic chicken), liquefied or ground peanuts, corn, cassava and coriander. A unique soup that is worth enjoying, despite its yellow color. It is not the same as chicken soup or broth, since its preparation makes all the difference.

Inchicapi de gallina con maní. Foto: difusión.

FISH CASSEROLE

This dish consists of a stew or stew based on various fish and mollusks, such as: hake or sea bass, squid, mussels, grouper, prawns, octopus. An important thing to note is that they are all mixed with boiled rice and vegetables (pepper, carrot, tomato, etc.).

Cazuela de pescado, comida de la selva peruana. Foto: difusión.

AMAZONIAN CHAUFA

It is a quick and easy dish to prepare. It is very delicious if we accompany it with the charapita pepper. On the other hand, it is a maximum representation of the fusion, between Chinese food and food from the Peruvian jungle. The Amazonian chaufa rice is a variation of the traditional chaufa, with the difference that it contains regional ingredients. Some of these regional ingredients are used to prepare the most exotic stews of the Peruvian jungle.

Arroz chaufa amazónico selva peruana. Foto: difusión.

KEEP READING