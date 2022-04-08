Viral on TikTok: tourist arrives in Lima and is surprised to find a shopping center next to the beach

Peru is a dream destination for many tourists because of the beautiful landscapes it has that have become famous tourist attractions. The strong points of tourism in the country are usually related to Cusco by Macchu Picchu, Puno by Lake Titicaca or cities in the north that attract surfers to their beaches.

For this reason, on many occasions we overlook how beautiful our capital can be for those who see it with new eyes and are surprised by things that we consider common. Like, for example, living in a city that has a direct view of the sea. For many of us who live in Lima, seeing the sea when we are on the Costa Verde circuit, which spans 6 districts, is not something out of the ordinary.

However, for traveler Allison Wolf (@wolvesandwaterfalls on TikTok) visiting Larcomar was one of the attractions of her trip, calling it the “most beautiful shopping center in the world” because of the direct view it has of the sea. In the video shared on her TikTok account, Allison is constantly surprised by how close the sea is to the mall and the beautiful view from there.

THE COMMENTS

While there are some of the comments in the video are ironic and joking because they suggest you visit unsafe and non-touristy districts. Others even recommended that you visit La Picaronería, which is close to Larcomar, to try this traditional Peruvian dessert. Allison took this recommendation and then uploaded a video to her account testing picarones and calling them “better than donuts”.

In addition, other people also recommended places that you should visit within Lima such as Barranco, places close to Larcomar so that you continue to enjoy the view and they wished you to continue having a good time during your stay. “In Barranco there are very nice cafes and there are parks that overlook the sea, enjoy! ”, “Go to Buenavista café, it has a nice view”, “I hope you enjoy the city”, “Welcome to my beautiful country, I hope you enjoy Peru”.

WHAT IS A VIRAL VIDEO

WHAT IS TIKTOK

