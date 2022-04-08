This is how TransMilenio will work during Holy Week in Bogotá

Transmilenio system buses are seen during rush hour before the start of a mandatory total isolation decreed by the mayor's office, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

In a statement, the Mayor's Office of Bogotá detailed that TransMilenio will operate in its normal hours and operations during the days of Holy Week.

First, on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th holidays, the trunk system will operate during the same hours of operation from Monday to Saturday, from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

With regard to the buses of the Integrated Public Transport System (SITP), the Mayor's Office suggested that users consult the TransmiApp application, since the vehicles do not start or end operation at the same time. With this tool, passengers will be able to check trips in real time and thus plan their routes.

The National Police launched the Holy Week Plan 'Be Passionate about Life', which has 90,000 men and women, 54,600 of whom will be dedicated exclusively to activities related to the tranquility, protection and ease of travel of travelers in this Major Week.

A total of 11,000 men and women will serve as police in 3,061 churches and religious temples, while 3,300 will be stationed in 569 tourist sites throughout the country.

The overall component of the police component for Easter also includes: 29,000 police officers for surveillance, 5,900 from the Department of Traffic and Transport, 2,500 for Tourism and Environment (Directorate of Protection and Special Services), 600 from the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics, 300 from the Police Aviation Area, 1,500 Carabinieri, 3,200 from the Intelligence Department, 600 from the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Extortion Directorate, 700 from the Tax and Customs Police, 1,600 from the Criminal Investigation Directorate and INTERPOL and 7,500 from the National Directorate of Schools, among others.

The institution currently has 31 helicopters, 13 planes and 35 drones in order to support the tasks of control and surveillance from the air.

On April 7, Mayor Claudia López presented the security measures and mobility plan that will be implemented in the Colombian capital during Holy Week.

“We are preparing for Holy Week, a very special season of reflection for citizens and for those of us who profess the Catholic faith,” said the Mayor of Bogotá, who recalled that during this time thousands of people from Bogotá leave the capital and thousands of tourists also arrive. The president assured that the Ministry of Mobility, the Traffic Police and Bogotá - Metropolitan Region have set up human and logistical teams for the Exodus and Return Plan, in which it is estimated that around 760.00 vehicles will be mobilized between 8 and 17 April.

In the nine exit and entry corridors of the city there will be traffic light plans, transit equipment, logistics and cranes that will support the movement of travelers to be carried out smoothly, said the mayor's office.

For the return of travelers, on Sunday, April 17, the regional peak and plate will operate.

There will be no entry restrictions before noon. From noon until 4 p.m. only cars whose last digit of the license plate is an even number will be able to enter Bogotá. Between 4 pm and 8 pm, only vehicles with odd license plates will be able to do so.

This regional peak and plate has been a success, it has allowed people to return quietly, with less accident, with greater flow, adequate and prudent speed, and in a more comfortable way.

