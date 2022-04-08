Pedro Castillo leads 5th decentralized Council of Ministers in Puno

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, leads the Fifth Decentralized Council of Ministers in the Puno region. The session was attended by the head of the Ministerial Cabinet, Aníbal Torres; the ministers of state; the regional governor of Puno, Germán Alejo Apaza; and provincial and district mayors.

During the meeting, the Puno Territorial Development Agenda is worked on, based on the prioritization of the region's demands for closing gaps in favor of the population.

Previously, President Pedro Castillo participated in the delivery of more than 14 tons of products for the care of 682 inhabitants of the Huata district, in Puno, where he reaffirmed support for the most vulnerable families in this jurisdiction of the country.

The head of state was accompanied by the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion, Dina Boluarte.

ANIBAL TORRES

More than an hour late, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers opened the session with a speech in which he avoided mentioning Adolf Hitler, but seized the moment to compare it with former President Alberto Fujimori, stating that “even the most experienced criminal can do positive works”.

He also mentioned that he is not clinging to the position of premier and that “we will support the government of Pedro Castillo from wherever we are, because we are not here for the position but to defend the interests of the country.”

“He was the mediated author for the kidnapping, torture and dismembering of the students of La Cantuta, as well as the burning of their remains and the clandestine burial on the road from Lima to Cieneguilla. Can I just say you didn't do something good? I'd be missing the truth. I am an honest person and I tell the truth, I am not afraid of anything, because I am not clinging to the position. I have learned to survive with my work and not just begging for jobs like others have done in 200 years of republican life,” he added.

Aníbal Torres defends Hitler's speech in Puno | VIDEO: Canal N

On the other hand, and leaving aside the controversy, he indicated that the ministerial meetings at the meetings resulted in the provision whereby 91% or 98% of island guano is allocated for distribution to national farmers and export the rest; as well as the rule that allows the use of fresh milk and a minimum percentage of milk powder for the elaboration of the product in its evaporated version.

The head of the PCM pointed out that such a measure benefits national winners and upsets a certain sector that will be harmed by the provision. On this point, he stressed that the Government was elected to govern in favor of the majority of Peruvians.

“If we are democrats, we must respect the will of the people because that is democracy, that is the rule of law,” he emphasized.

Torres Vásquez reiterated his call to overcome political discrepancies and failures in order to reach agreement, putting Peru ahead, in order to work to meet the most pressing needs of the population.

In this regard, it congratulated the Congress of the Republic for approving the bill that the Executive Branch sent to exempt products from the basic basket from the general sales tax (IGV).

“We have to work together and we are waiting for Congress to send the autograph of the law to publish it immediately, because the stomach of Peruvians can't stand it anymore,” he said.

The head of the PCM also mentioned that the Executive Branch has submitted a bill to reform the Constitution to eliminate monopolies, oligopolies, dominant positions, hoarding and speculation.

