Martin Liberman reacted to Aníbal Torres' praise of Adolf Hitler: Brute and ignorant!

The head of the PCM, Aníbal Torres, is involved in a controversy — to the point that they are asking for his departure — of a large sector of Peruvian citizenship and international for his comments in which he praised the Nazi genocide Adolf Hitler by setting him as a good example of management in the construction of motorways in Germany during the first years of his tenure, in the 1930s.

“On one occasion, Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy and Mussolini shows him a motorway built from Milan. Hitler saw that, he went to his country and filled it with motorways, airports and made it the first economic power in the world,” said the premier, although his version is inaccurate, since Konrad Adenauer, who was mayor of Cologne (1917-1933), proposed the construction of several motorways. The events said by the premier occurred during the decentralized council of ministers, which took place in the Junín region.

Although he later tried to retract and 'clarify' what he was referring to, his statements are already part of the widespread criticism. Apart from the statements submitted by the Israeli and German embassies, a sports commentator joined the criticism. This is Martin Liberman, a sports journalist from Argentina, who wrote strong words against the Peruvian premier on his official Twitter account: “Brute and ignorant!” .

The journalist's statement has already gone viral on his official account to the point of having more than a thousand likes, and comments in which they support his personal opinion against the statements of Aníbal Torres. Some call it an “international embarrassment”.

Martin Liberman responde a Aníbal Torres por comentarios de elogio a Hitler. Captura: Twitter.

MORE PREMIER CONTROVERSIES

Yesterday morning, in an interview on Blu Radio in Colombia, the lawyer also called the press “coup” and predicted that we are attending the last days of the government of Pedro Castillo, although the head of state has not mentioned anything about any resignation from his post.

“Well, everything is possible in Peru. I say again that this is nothing new in the country. We have had five presidents and three congresses in five years. We try to overcome, we try to dialogue with the other party, but the opposite party only looks at their interest, which are monopolies and oligopolies,” he told the radio station.

This spread the rumor that he had submitted his resignation from office, news that he denied at a press conference in the afternoon. However, another comment from the premier did not go well in the interior sector. It turns out that Torres criticized the work and training of the Peruvian National Police by calling it “deficient”.

“Our police , we must admit, do not exist in sufficient numbers. On the other hand, its preparation, we also recognize it, is deficient,” he said. “I just give one example, the media has also seen here abroad that seven policemen cannot arrest one person,” he added.

The reaction was swift and Mininter's incumbent Alfonso Chávarry responded to Torres' criticism of the NPP. I don't agree with that. I don't agree. In Peru there is democracy and everyone speaks what they think and I am going to tell you that I do not agree with this position because I know the National Police in the background. It is a historic institution with great professionals and men, an institution that at a time that Peru has had saved it,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

KEEP READING