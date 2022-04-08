Lanús places first in the Copa Sudamericana against Metropolitanos de Venezuela

At the Olympic in Caracas, an irregular Lanús tries to raise his head in his debut in Group A of the South American Cup. He begins his journey by visiting Metropolitans of Venezuela. The referee is Brazilian Flavio De Souza and televisa ESPN.

El Granate, who was able to win this tournament in 2013 and become a finalist in 2020, does not reach this commitment at the best moment. He only won in 2 of his last 15 presentations and is in the last position of Zone 2 of the League Cup with only six units, 9 of the leaders Estudiantes, Tigre and Boca.

The locals, who agreed to this instance after beating Estudiantes de Mérida 6-0 in the global, are one of the main animators of the Venezuelan tournament by appearing in the third place with 10 units, three less than Deportivo Táchira and four from the leader Deportivo La Guaira.

This club, founded in 2012, is facing its second participation in the Copa Sudamericana and comes from matching 0 to 0 against Carabobo in the local tournament.

Formations:

Metropolitans: Giancarlo Schiavone; Jefre Vargas, Andrés Ferro, Steven Pabón and Nestor Cova; Christian Larotonda and Walter Araújo; Darwin Gomez, Carlos Sosa, Robinson Flores; and Marco Bustillo. DT: Jose Maria Morr.

Lanús: Fernando Monetti; Braian Aguirre, Yonathan Cabral, Matias Perez and Alexandro Bernabei; Tomás Belmonte, Maximilian Gonzalez, Diego Valeri, Ignacio Malcorra; Jose Sand and Jose Lopez. DT: Jorge Almiron.

Stadium: Olympic of Caracas

Referee: Flavio De Souza (Brazil)

Hora: 21.30

Television: ESPN

