Dani Alves assured that he would not invest a fortune in Haaland and indicated which megastar Barcelona should sign

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 3, 2022 FC Barcelona's Dani Alves during the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Dani Alves is the most titled footballer in football history, with 45 coronations, and he is also one of the best right-backs of all time, which is why his opinion is heard within Barcelona and by all football experts. In this context, it is no coincidence that this week the Brazilian has spoken out regarding the next pass market and has given his eyes on what the Catalan club should do.

The 38-year-old is part of the Blaugrana squad, although he has only participated in 10 matches throughout the season and was consulted by the Sport and Mundo Deportivo sites about the possible arrival of Erling Haaland in the culé locker room. The Norwegian gunner, with a current contract with Borussia Dortmund, is sought by the best clubs in the world, such as Manchester City, United, Liverpool and Real Madrid and Barcelona is also in that bid.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus player was sincere in giving his opinion on the matter: “I would not throw out the rest for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on it. In Mbappé, yes, but not in Haaland. I'm playing sports director, eh, but I'd bet on Mbappé first. It seems more complete to me in all respects. If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to make it at best. If it were up to me, I would bet on Mbappé.”

Erling Haaland tiene apenas 21 años y sus registros goleadores son superiores a los que tenían Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo a esa edad (Reuters) REUTERS

His comment resonated on European portals mainly because Mbappé will end his link with PSG in June and has not yet renewed it, so it is believed that he has already agreed to arrive at another team. Everything suggests that his destination will be Real Madrid. “It's the best there is, and for Barça's style. At the moment, in football, there is no other better than him,” he insisted on the 23-year-old Frenchman.

On the other hand, he chose the two players who - in his opinion - stand out the most on the right-back: “I really like Liverpool's Alexander Arnold, I also really like Hakimi (from PSG), with buts, but I like what he does. There is one in Flamengo, he is young, I like the way he plays and how he understands the game (Matheuzinho)”.

At the same time, as part of the emergence of a new breed of football players with great projection from La Masia, Barcelona's academy, such as Pedri or Gavi, Alves acknowledged that there is currently a great deal of pressure that directly clashes with development: “Today's football does not give you time to wait for young people to take fogueen. Sport demands you to the fullest from now on.”

KEEP READING:



