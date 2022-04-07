Wildfire in Parque Isla Salamanca (Magdalena) threatens air quality in Barranquilla

A large column of smoke originating in the “Las Playitas” sector, located in the protected area of the road to the Parque de la Isla Salamanca in the department of Magdalena, arrived in the Atlantic capital in the last hours.

The forest fire has an aggravating factor and is the topography of this natural park, a group of small islands surrounded by mangroves and connected by canals, a fact through which firefighters have entered with motor pumps and machetes to make their way through the vegetation.

For Margarita Velázquez, commander of the Sitionuevo Fire Department, he stressed that fire control actions will begin this Thursday as relief personnel are on their way to determine the magnitude of the fire as well as establish the action plan given the topographical conditions of the area. Velasquez did not rule out the use of air support to contain the flames.

Regarding the column of smoke that arrived in Barranquilla, the commander reported that “The fire is quite high, the park's brigades and five units of our fire brigade are heading there to see how the area is and if it is necessary to start attacking from this Wednesday”.

National Parks: ready for Easter

It should be noted that the Isla de Salamanca Park is one of the destinations appreciated by Colombians and tourists for the festivities of the Major Week that will begin this weekend. At the moment, the authorities have not commented on the opening of the park following this environmental incident.

For the director of National Natural Parks in Colombia, Orlando Molano Pérez, the arrival of the longest holiday bridge of the year should be the ideal setting for users to enjoy these spaces while respecting their biodiversity.

Regarding the campaign “One Use, Many Damages”, National Natural Parks of Colombia, highlighted the damage of plastics to the species that inhabit parks, in this case marine animals are mainly affected, since with the presence of containers, cutlery, cigarettes and other elements made of plastic, end up being severely impacted.

Regarding this problem, Orlando Molano reported that the entity is up to date in the fulfillment of this mandate to achieve the preservation of these sanctuaries: “we are working to ensure that no Colombians carry single-use plastic to our protected areas, I invite them to leave single-use bottles and bring your little bottles, but, above all, I invite you to continue protecting our natural and cultural heritage in Colombia.”

