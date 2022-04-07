Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: excellent hardware and built-in S-Pen
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a clear candidate for the king of the high-end among devices released in 2022: sophisticated cameras, practical S-Pen and virtually perfect display. The catch: somewhat blurry images and a very high price.
Newsroom Infobae
ILUSTRACIÓN - Con el lápiz digital integrado S-Pen se puede escribir notas en la pantalla, recorrer el menú o disparar la cámara a distancia. Foto: Till Simon Nagel/dpa